Strictly's Helen Skelton steals the limelight in gorgeous slinky cut-out gown

Helen Skelton enjoyed a night off from dance rehearsals as she joined her dance partner Gorka Marquez and their fellow Strictly Come Dancing castmates at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night.

Turning heads, the 39-year-old looked exquisite in her gorgeous bright green dress as she posed for photos outside London's Grosvenor House hotel.

WATCH: Stars red carpet arrivals at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022

Her floor-length, sleeveless dress - by British born designer Emma Wallace - beautifully showcased her gym-honed physique and featured a cut-out waist, backless design, and a thin strapped cross neckline. She accessorised with large gold hooped earrings, a chunky bracelet, and added some statement rings to her overall look.

With her silver-toned blonde hair styled to one side in deep curls, Helen highlighted her pretty facial features smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, a tint of blush and shiny pink lipstick.

Once inside, the Countryfile presenter took pictures with Gorka, his fiancée Gemma Atkinson, It Takes Two host Janette Manrara and Dianne Buswell.

Helen at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night

Just hours before the night out, Helen expressed her gratitude after making it through to another week on Strictly. She shared a sweet behind-the-scenes image as she thanked her fans for their support.

"Thank you doesn't quite cut it!!! So grateful for your messages and support," she wrote. "Having a blast, learning loads, and trying our hardest to put a smile on your faces. I hope you're enjoying the journey as much as we are!

The Strictly star looked divine in green

"@gorka_marquez thanks for another great week and for supplying the pics (I am a technophobe so can't even download the official vids and images). @bbcstrictly #bbc #strictly."

Helen and Gorka had danced a lively Charleston to the Blue Peter theme tune, which saw them hit the top of the leaderboard - joint with Hamza Yassin. However, on Sunday night, viewers bid farewell to Jayde Adams and her dance partner Karen Hauer after they faced the dance-off with Molly Rainford and her dance partner Carlos Gu.

