NCIS star Pauley Perrette's pays heartbreaking tribute to late friend

NCIS star Pauley Perrette has paid a heartbreaking tribute to the late Leslie Jordan, who very sadly passed away in a car accident on Monday.

MORE: Pauley Perrette reveals she had a stroke last year in new life update

Taking to Twitter to share her thoughts on his sad death, she tweeted: "There are few people who are such a beacon of love and light and laughter and joy that it seems tangible. @TheLeslieJordan was so that. The world just lost a true rarity of awesomeness. #RIPLeslieJordan #LeslieJordan."

Loading the player...

WATCH: NCIS' Pauley Perrette details shock stroke

She also shared a snap of herself posing with Leslie, who is sat holding a fluffy dog in a sweater for the sweet photo. Her fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "I was shocked to see Mr Leslie Jordan is gone! He was so funny on Call me Kat and Will and Grace! Well? I guess heaven now has a little more laughter going on up there!"

Another person added: "Just found out about this and I am trying not to cry at work. He was wonderful; so funny, so genuine. Only a fan, not someone who worked with him, or was a friend, but oh, how I am going to miss him. You have my deepest condolences, as does his family and friends."

Pauley shared a snap of herself with Leslie

The Emmy-winning actor was driving in Hollywood on Monday morning and crashed into the side of a building, suffering from a medical emergency. In a statement, his rep said: " "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times."

MORE: Where are the stars who left NCIS now? Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo and more

MORE: Did you know that another actress was originally cast as Abby Sciuto on NCIS before Pauley Perrette?

Actor Sean Hayes shared a photo of the pair together on Will & Grace, and wrote: "My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.