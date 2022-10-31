NCIS: Hawaii star Vanessa Lachey in tears over painful health woe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Whether she's appearing in NCIS: Hawaii or presenting Love Is Blind, Vanessa Lachey always looks amazing – but beneath her glamorous exterior, the star is often battling a painful health woe.

Speaking to The Healthy, Nick Lachey's wife opened up about the fact she suffers from skin condition hives. "Imagine having a bite on your ankle, but all over your body," she said of hives. "It can go from annoying to uncomfortable, to honestly, painful.

"I specifically have two very core memories of crying tears: one when I was eight, and one after Camden was born in October of 2021," she said.

Hives appear over the body as itchy welts, with Vanessa saying she gets them on her neck and chest, which used to impact her confidence, but as she's got older, she's made peace with the condition.

"I would get them on my neck or chest, and people are like, 'Oh, what's wrong? What's that?’" Vanessa told The Healthy. "I’m like, 'What? It's a hive. But wait…is that gross to you?

Vanessa Lachey is the picture of glamour in NCIS: Hawaii

"For someone who's on camera, as a 41-year-old mother of three, I've learned to let that part of it go. I'm like, 'Yeah, I got something on my face. What do you want to do about it?'"

Vanessa found relief from her hives by taking over-the-counter medicine Allegra Hives.

"It relieves the itching and reduces the hives," she said. "And honestly, that's a game changer for me to be able to take something and not be creaming up."

Vanessa isn't the only celebrity to speak openly about hives, with fellow actress Anne Hathaway sharing that she comes out in hives when she's nervous – particularly when appearing on TV talk shows.

Vanessa Lachey isn't the only star who has hives

The Devil Wears Prada star's hives are a form of stress rash, caused by the fact that when we're stressed, our bodies can release chemicals that cause inflammation, resulting in raised bumps normally on the face, neck, chest or arms.

