NCIS stars' famous families revealed: Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, Sean Murray and more

NCIS has gained a cult following since it made its TV debut back in 2003, turning its leading men and women into huge stars. Over the last almost two decades, many actors have come and gone – including Mark Harmon and Sean Murray – but there will always be those special few who resonate with fans long after their departure, and some are even still on the show.

While viewers have gotten to know the celebrity behind their on-screen alter ego, many may be surprised to discover that they are not the only recognizable face in their family – find out all about the famous families of the NCIS stars below…

Mark Harmon

Mark Harmon played Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs for eighteen years before devastating fans with his departure in 2021. He is married to actress Pam Dawber, who has appeared in many shows and films over the years including My Sister Sam, Life… and stuff and Stay Tuned. She is perhaps best known for appearing in the popular 1970s sitcom, Mork & Mindy, opposite the late Robin Williams.

More recently, Pam even joined her husband on screen in an episode of NCIS. She appeared as investigative journalist Marcie Warren who reaches out to Gibbs after learning about the events that led to his suspension in the show's last installment.

Mark and his actress wife Pam Dawber

Mark comes from quite a well-known family. His parents were Tom Harmon and Elyse Knox. Tom was a professional football player, known sometimes as 'Old 98'. Mark's father was also an actor, broadcaster, and sports commentator.

Mark's mother, Elyse, was a famous actress, model, and fashion designer. At the height of her fame in the 1940s and '50s, she appeared in many films and TV shows such as The Bing Crosby Show. She was also a 'pin-up girl' during the war.

Sean Murray

Sean Murray has entertained fans as beloved special agent Timothy McGee for nearly two decades now. Following his parent's divorce when he was 15, Sean and his mom settled in LA where she later married American television producer and screenwriter Donald P. Bellisario, who is best known for creating several hit shows such as Magnum PI, Quantum Leap, JAG, and NCIS.

Through his mother's second marriage, Sean has seven stepsiblings - including JAG actor Michael Bellisario and Troian Bellisario, who is best known for playing Spencer Hastings in the teen drama Pretty Little Liars. Troian once also made an appearance in the NCIS universe playing McGee's sister, and last year Sean's daughter also joined her dad on the show, meaning it's become quite the family affair!

Sean's famous step-sister Troian Bellisario

David McCallum

David McCallum is probably best known for his role as NCIS medical examiner Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard – but he also has quite an impressive family tree.

His dad, David McCallum Sr, was an accomplished violinist who was the Scottish leader of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Scottish National Orchestra, and the leader of the London Philharmonic Orchestra. He was also an actor and had roles in films including The Magic Bow, Last Holiday, and Prelude to Fame.

David and his first wife, actress Jill Ireland

David's first wife was actor and singer Jill Ireland, who starred in Hell Drivers, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Love and Bullets, and Carry on Nurse.

His son, Val McCallum, is a singer-songwriter who has worked with some incredible artists including Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams, The Wallflowers, Bonnie Raitt, and the late Loretta Lynn. David's current wife, Katherine Carpenter, was also a successful model in the 1960s and starred in campaigns for Good Housekeeping and Glamour.

Michael Weatherly

Michael Weatherly played Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo for 16 years before deciding to bow out in 2016 – but he's not the only member of his family to star in a huge show. Michael's niece and goddaughter, Alexandra Breckenridge, has also established a name for herself in the world of acting and has become a huge Netflix star thanks to her role as Mel Monroe Virgin River.

Alexandra, who is the daughter of Michael's half-sister, she has previously starred in The Walking Dead as Jessie Anderson, and This Is Us as Sophie. Her breakout roles came just as Michael began his stint on NCIS in the early noughties when she landed roles in popular teen movies such as Big Fat Liar and She's The Man.

Michael and his Virgin River star niece, Alexandra Breckenridge

Back in 2008, Alexandra made a rare comment about how Michael helped her out in her early acting days by being her mentor. She told Connecticut Magazine: "He can commiserate with me about whatever difficulties I'm going through, and he tends to have a lot of really good advice. It's wonderful to have a family member who's so close, who's also my godfather."

Sasha Alexander

Sasha Alexander was a beloved member of the NCIS team, playing Caitlin 'Kate' Todd for two years before her character's shock death in the season two finale. It was only a few months after her exit that Sasha met her now-husband Eduardo Ponti, whose mother happens to be one of the world's most iconic movie stars, Sophia Loren.

The Italian actress is a double Oscar winner and in 1962 she became the first actress to win an Academy Award for a non-English-speaking performance for her role in Two Women. She has also won five Golden Globes, a Grammy, and a BAFTA Award. In 1999, Sophia was listed by the American Film Institute as one of 25 American female screen legends of all time.

Sasha and her iconic mother-in-law Sophia Loren

Sasha admitted back in 2013 that she was very nervous when she first met her famous mother-in-law, but she was soon put at ease, telling Parade magazine: "She gave me a big hug, and I just saw the beauty of the woman underneath. She's stunning in every way."

In a 2010 interview, Sasha praised Sophia for being "normal" despite her icon status. "The best thing about [her] is that she is the most normal person, and I have the utmost admiration and love for her," she told Collider.

"I know that she is an icon and an absolute legend, but as a family member, the most beautiful thing is that she is really, really normal."

