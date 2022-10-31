Savannah Guthrie leads the epic Halloween transformations on Today as she twins with Hoda Kotb The Today co-anchors really outdid themselves this year!

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have stolen the show this year during Today's annual Halloween program.

The TV stars twinned in matching sheer leotards as they transformed into Cirque du Soleil performers. What's more, the pair even showcased their circus skills during the special show, much to the delight of fans!

Photos from their big moment were shared on the program's official Instagram account, and comments included: "These are fantastic costumes!" and "What an amazing show!"

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb brave the pouring rain during live show

Craig Melvin, meanwhile, dressed up as Muhammed Ali, while Sheinelle Jones wowed as a Las Vegas showgirl. Al Roker transformed into Sammy Davis Jr., while Carson Daly and Dylan Dreyer doubled up as David Copperfield and his assistant.

Jenna Bush Hager dressed up as Celine Dion, while Willie Geist became Elvis Presley. Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker also stole the show, becoming Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their wedding day.

It's been a busy year for the Today team, who recently delighted fans at BravoCon, which saw Savannah and Hoda squash down recent rift rumors with the classiest response. "We don't [have a feud]," Savannah laughed. "It's the silliest, but, you know, what can you do?"

Savannah Guthrie wowed in a leotard alongside Hoda Kotb for Halloween

Savannah and Hoda are both working moms and often take comfort from each other during work hours too as they balance looking after their young children and hosting a busy morning news show.

Chatting about the support system she has with Savannah in an interview with Good Housekeeping earlier in the year, Hoda explained: "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did. And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

Savannah and Hoda have been working together on Today since 2017

Savannah and Hoda have been working together as the main anchors on Today since 2017 when Matt Lauer was fired. Earlier in the year, Savannah discussed her working partnership with Hoda during a celebration for the show at The Paley Center.

Discussing the moment Hoda replaced Matt, she said: "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand."

She added: "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

