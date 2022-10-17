Today's Savannah Guthrie talks 'rift' with co-star Hoda Kotb for first time - sparks reaction with classy response The Today family are incredibly close

Today viewers love waking up to the NBC daytime show each weekday, fronted by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

The news anchors have a close working relationship and enjoy each others' company, but recently rift rumors have been circulating online - much to their dismay.

Things couldn't be more different backstage, with the anchors all regularly enjoying meeting up after work.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie's family life - all we know about the star's husband and children

Savannah was quick to address the feud with the best - and classiest response - during her appearance at BravoCon on Friday.

Chatting to ET, the mother-of-two reassured everyone it was just a laughing matter. "We don't [have a feud]," Savannah laughed. "It's the silliest, but, you know, what can you do?"

Hoda also responded, saying: "You know, you get a kick out of it," she tells ET. "I feel like sometimes some things just sell magazines, and you're buying it! What are you thinking?!"

Savannah and Hoda are both working moms and often take comfort from each other during work hours too as they balance looking after their young children and hosting a busy morning news show.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are great friends on and off camera

Chatting about the support system she has with Savannah in an interview with Good Housekeeping earlier in the year, Hoda explained: "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did. And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

Savannah and Hoda have been working together as the main anchors on Today since 2017 when Matt Lauer was fired. Earlier in the year, Savannah discussed her working partnership with Hoda during a celebration for the show at The Paley Center.

Discussing the moment Hoda replaced Matt, she said: "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand."

She added: "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

