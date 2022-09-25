Savannah Guthrie shares glamorous new selfie from backstage at Today The NBC star is so stylish!

Savannah Guthrie always wears fashionable outfits on Today and isn't afraid of mixing things up now and then!

Just shy of the weekend on Friday, the NBC star decided to wear something a bit bolder to change up her look as she counted down the hours until the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a selfie from backstage at Today, highlighting a glittery hair pin with her initials SG. "Friday, why not," she simply captioned the image.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie's family life away from the spotlight

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many praising her style, with one writing: "Love this, we need a Savannah style page," while another wrote: "I like your bling look." A third added: "I just love your style, you're amazing."

Savannah is back in New York City and in full swing at work following the summer holidays, which saw all the Today hosts take time off work on various occasions to spend time with their families.

It's been non-stop for Savannah ever since, who was one of the stars to fly to the UK to report on the news of the Queen's death at the beginning of September.

Savannah Guthrie shared a photo of her stylish new look

While in London, the TV star interviewed a number of political figures, including David Cameron and Tony Blair.

Savannah has been working at Today for eleven years and last June she was celebrated by her co-stars in a special episode highlighting her milestone decade on the show.

Her children Vale and Charles, and husband Michael Felderman also came on the program, much to her delight.

As one of the main co-anchors on the show, Savannah is a familiar face with many people, who watch her each morning alongside Hoda Kotb.

Savannah has been working on Today for 11 years

The pair have been hosting together since 2017, with Hoda replacing Matt Lauer. Earlier in the year, Savannah praised Hoda during a celebration for the show at The Paley Center.

Discussing the moment Hoda replaced Matt, she said: "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand."

The Today star with her children Vale and Charles

She added: "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

On their female partnership, she continued: "It's wonderful to have a female partnership, but to me, to have this friend and cheerleader and partner, and I really feel that from her, and I hope we share that. "It's incredible. I always say, 'I'll hold my hands and close my eyes and go anywhere with you.' I would."

