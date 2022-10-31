Meet the cast of The Pact series two including this Shetland star The drama is back on BBC

The Pact is back on screens for the second instalment of series two on Monday night. For those who are yet to catch up, the crime drama tells the story of Christine and her family who are reeling from the shocking death of her son, Liam.

The official synopsis reads: "Christine's family - her oldest son Will, her youngest son Jamie, and her daughter Megan - are trying to get on with their lives after the recent tragic death of their brother Liam.

"As they look forward to Megan's wedding, the family have their lives turned upside down when a stranger, Connor, arrives in town claiming a connection that nobody could have imagined." The Pact, created by Peter McTighe, is bringing with its second instalment a new story and a brand new cast. The only returning actor is Rakie Ayola, who has taken on a new character in the new episodes. Find out more about the main cast below…

Rakie Ayola as Christine Rees

Rakie Ayola first appeared in The Pact for series one, in which she portrayed the role of DS Holland – a detective investigating the disappearance and subsequent death of a local brewery worker. In series two, however, Rakie is playing lead character, Christine, a social worker whose life is turned upside down when her son, Liam, dies.

Shetland fans will be familiar with Rakie as the actress portrayed Olivia Lennox in the BBC drama. Rakie is also known for her role as Hermione Granger in the West End play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. She's also appeared in Noughts and Crosses and Doctor Who.

Jordan Wilks as Connor

Connor is a stranger who comes into the Rees family's life mysteriously following the death of Liam. He claims to have a shocking connection to the family. Actor Jordan Wilks plays Connor which is his first major TV role.

Mali Ann Rees as Megan Rees

Mali Ann Rees is a Welsh actress who has previously starred in Tourist Trap and Keeping Faith. In The Pact, Mali plays Megan, Christine's daughter who is about to get married.

Lloyd Everitt as Will Rees

Will Rees is Christine's son, a businessman with a family of his own and often clashes with his siblings. Lloyd, the actor who plays Will, is perhaps best-known for his roles in Casualty, Silent Witness and The Sandman.

Aaron Anthony as Jamie Rees

Jamie Rees, who is particularly close to his sister Megan, is the youngest Rees sibling and described as: "kind and sensitive with painted blue nails and a slash of eyeliner."

Aaron Anthony plays Jamie and has previously appeared in Netflix's Behind Her Eyes and Delicious.

