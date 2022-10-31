SAS: Rogue Heroes viewers make same complaint about new BBC drama The show premiered on Sunday night

The BBC's new drama, SAS: Rogue Heroes, made its highly-anticipated debut on Sunday night and while most viewers were glued to the screen, some couldn't help but complain about the sound quality.

The series, which boasts a star-studded cast including Jack O'Connell and Connor Swindells, is a dramatisation of how the SAS was first formed during World War Two.

Taking to Twitter, some viewers expressed their annoyance at the show's sound, with some complaining about having to adjust the volume. One person wrote: "This could have been really good if the #BBC could have got the sound right, can't hear the dialogue, action scenes deafening. Really annoying," while another added: "Wish the sound was more consistent - either deafening or so quiet we can't hear it!"

A third viewer commented: "Gave up on #SASRogueHeroes due to the sound issues and the need for constant manual adjustments to the volume on my TV: Up...then down...then up…etc," while another tweeted: "Crashingly loud music. Turn sound down. Mumble, mumble. Turn sound up. Repeat. Repeat."

Not all viewers were bothered by the sound, however, with many taking to Twitter to praise the compelling first episode.

One person wrote: "That was a brilliant first episode of #SASRogueHeroes! Looking forward to the rest of the series over the coming weeks!" while another added: "Absolutely loved that! Thoroughly compelling."

Some viewers complained about the sound quality

A third fan commented: "Watched the first episode of #SASRogueHeroes. Now on the third one. Totally #addicted. #Brilliant cast."

A number of viewers also applauded the soundtrack, which included a number of contemporary songs. One person tweeted: "I knew the team behind Peaky Blinders would make sure #SASRogueHeroes Heroes had a great soundtrack, but the number of AC/DC tracks on it is absolutely fantastic. This is gonna be great," while another agreed, adding: "Great programme, loving the AC/DC and Black Sabbath songs in the soundtrack #SASRogueHeroes."

