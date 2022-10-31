BBC confirms return of TWO beloved dramas - and we can’t wait We couldn’t be more excited that these two popular shows are back

Following the huge popularity of their season one outings, BBC has confirmed the return of two new shows for second seasons, and we couldn’t be more excited!

MORE: Who is Daisy May Cooper: meet the TV star's family

It has been revealed that Am I Being Unreasonable? and Wreck will both be making a comeback with follow-up seasons, so if you haven’t caught up yet, now is the time!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you excited for the return of Am I Being Unreasonable?

Speaking about her joy in the news, star and creator Daisy May Cooper told the BBC: "When we first started writing this show we never dreamed it would get commissioned, let alone get another series. We’re so grateful to everyone who has watched it and we promise we will work our hardest to make the second series even better than the first…It’s gonna hit you with all the grace and decorum of a reversing dump truck without any tyres on."

So what is the show about? The series follows Nic grieving over the traumatic death of her lover while in an unhappy marriage when she befriends a fellow mum who is not all that she seems to be. Cue drama!

Wreck is also coming back for season two

Meanwhile, Wreck will also be back for season two, with the official synopsis reading: "After the dramatic events on The Sacramentum cruise liner, the Valorum corporation is out for blood - hunting down the gang who overthrew the ship. Jamie and Vivian have so far failed to expose the corporation’s killer secret but our duo are determined to rally former shipmates and survive long enough to expose the next big thing in twisted entertainment. Things aren’t always safer on dry land."

MORE: Maya Jama's love life: everything you need to know about the presenter's famous exes

MORE: Ellie Taylor shares glimpse into unexpected Strictly Come Dancing diet

Speaking about its return, Controller of BBC Three Fiona Campbell said: "What a joy it’s been to see Wreck sail onto BBC Three in all of its bloodcurdling brilliance. After that ending to series one I’m delighted that we won’t have to wait too long to find out what comes next for Jamie, Vivian and their fellow survivors of Quacky The Duck."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.