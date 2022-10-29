Dancing with the Stars season 31 may be chugging along as planned, but that doesn't mean there haven't been a few hiccups along the way.

MORE: Dancing with the Stars recap: Michael Bublé week takes out Jessie James Decker

The latest comes in the form of a health scare, as professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy was revealed to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dancing with the Stars season 31 cast

The show's social media page made the announcement that he would be unable to perform in the next show, that being the Halloween episode.

Stepping in for him will be Alan Bersten, who was eliminated the previous week with his partner Jesse James Decker, and will join Gabby Windey, one of the season's frontrunners.

MORE: DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba's debilitating health woes explained

Val shared a video on his own Instagram page as well, discussing the news while also clarifying that he was not too down on it, saying: "I feel fine."

"It sucks majorly, for lack of a better, more profound word," he said, although he did clarify that not only did Gabby test negative, but his pregnant wife, fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson, was also not affected.

Val will be replaced by Alan Bersten

"This is a huge bummer, I'm very disappointed. I feel like I let some people down. And selfishly, was really looking forward to this routine, being Halloween, being Argentine Tango, I really love this routine."

He shared his love for Alan and the others from the show who supported him and Gabby while he recovers, thanking fans for voting and sharing that he would hopefully return in fine form the following week.

MORE: Exclusive: Dancing with the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd shares her finale predictions

MORE: Jenna Johnson shows off sweet baby bump as she hits pregnancy milestone

"Oh no!!!!! Feel better soon Val!" Carrie Ann Inaba commented, while Gabby wrote: "We'll miss you!! Just want Jenna to stay safe and you to feel better!" and many others showed their support as well.

He was revealed to have tested positive, while Gabby tested negative

This is not the first incident of a performer being taken out of the season because of Covid-19, as earlier in the season, Daniella Karagach also tested positive and her partner Joseph Baena danced with Alexis Warr for weeks two and three.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.