DWTS 2022: Bruno Tonioli dons very bold leather and straps for twist-filled night He certainly has his own flair

Bruno Tonioli committed when it came to the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars season 31, going all out for his Halloween costume.

MORE: Dancing with the Stars suffers big loss ahead of Halloween show - details

While his fellow judges embraced the spooky, he decided to go for a much bolder ensemble, donning a mixture of leather and chains.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dancing with the Stars season 31 cast

He wore a black leather vest that featured crystallized sparkling and dangling chains and studded detailing along the hems, even featuring straps along the arms.

It didn't feature sleeves, allowing him to show off his very toned arms, and paired it with matching black pants, reminiscent of the leather bar scene that was extremely popular in the 60s and 70s.

MORE: Dancing with the Stars winners you've forgotten about: Nicole Scherzinger, Rumer Willis and more

All the judges went all out for the night, as Derek Hough and Len Goodman wore devil-themed costumes and Carrie Ann Inaba was clearly inspired by a mixture of crows and Game of Thrones.

The contestants brought the Halloween flair to the ballroom even harder at the halfway point of the season, complete with full costume intricate make-up, and even more intricate routines.

Bruno harkened back to the days of leather for his Halloween outfit

While all of them gave it their all for the performances, fright night made the fears real for one couple, that being Jordin Sparks and professional partner Brandon Armstrong in a surprise decision.

The judges noted that their performance was strong, with Len saying that she had a breakthrough, and after the team relay, their total scores amounted to 69 out of 80, with an individual 36.

MORE: DWTS' Bruno Tonioli shocks fans with bold career move far away from show alongside heartfelt message

MORE: DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba's debilitating health woes explained

After landing in the bottom two against Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev, their fates were left up to the judges, who voted to save Heidi with great difficulty after leaving the vote split.

On the other side of the leaderboard were Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, who leap-frogged across the rest of the early frontrunners to get their first perfect score of the season for their individual performance.

Jordin was sent home after her first bottom two placing

Also joining them at the top with near-perfect scores were Charli D'Amelio and Gabby Windey, continuing on their run as consistent tops of the week, as well as a surprise surge to the top for Trevor Donovan.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.