Today's Jenna Bush Hager left uncomfortable on the air discussing relationship woes The NBC News host had a take to share

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb often discuss viewer questions and problems on the Fourth Hour of Today, and on a recent installment, the topic was relationships.

The two addressed the question of a viewer who wanted a take on how to discuss the topic of exclusivity with their partner in time for "cuffing season."

Jenna read out the question and Hoda immediately responded: "We need to change 'cuffing,' it sounds like ball and chain," while Jenna called it "gross."

"When I say it, I feel… I think it's actually weird. We need to change it, we'll find a new word," she added, which her co-star agreed to, citing it also as "too much."

As she continued with the story, both immediately started getting more uncomfortable, especially with the terms "cuffing season" and "lock it down," which they each kept repeating for emphasis.

Jenna questioned three months as being too small a period of time to which Hoda responded: "I think if you try to 'lock it down,' he's probably going to vamoose, don't you?"

Jenna and Hoda weren't a fan of "cuffing season" as they discussed a viewer's problem

As they discussed whether it involved going forward with more exclusivity or something like marriage, Jenna got on board and said: "I think after three months, I would probably want to be.

"Yeah, well then, I think you can just say 'I'm planning not to date other people, what about you?' And if the person says 'I am,' then alright, peace out. Then you're going to have to find somebody else while the 'cuffing season' is hot."

Hoda was clearly still not on board as she continued: "Just the verbiage in that...I think you got to take a step back," then imitating the notion as being a cougar which left her co-star in hysterics.

Fans largely were mixed on the matter, as one said: "Hoda - I agree! It sounds so aggressive!" and another wrote: "Three months? Nope if we are dating, the exclusivity becomes effective at that moment. Not use for 90 days and returning policy."

The Today host herself is happily married to Henry Hager

A third did add: "Love should not be locked down or cuffed. If it's meant to be, it will flow freely from each of you and you'll feel it. Love should never be forced."

