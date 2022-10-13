Jenna Bush Hager's famous stand-in revealed on Today - and he's a hit with Hoda Kotb! The Fourth Hour of Today had a temporary shake-up

Jenna Bush Hager is a fan favorite on Today and is a regular fixture on the Fourth Hour each morning alongside Hoda Kotb.

However, on Thursday, the mother-of-three was noticeably absent from the program, with another famous star keeping her seat warm for her.

Hoda was joined by none other than Willie Geist on the popular NBC daytime show, who was the guest sub host for the day.

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager's rise to fame - from teaching to Today

Willie's appearance went down a treat with the program, with the official Instagram account sharing several photos of Hoda and him sitting at the news desk, alongside the caption: "We love when @williegeist stops by! Thank you for guest co-hosting today."

The show had quite a lot of fun with Willie too, who at one point edited a photo of him to look a lot older, much to his shock.

On Instagram, a photo of an older looking Willie was posted, alongside the caption: "We may have just taken a few years of @williegeist's life with this edit but we couldn't resist."

Jenna Bush Hager's temporary replacement was none other than Willie Geist

Willie is the Weekend Today co-host on Sundays, and fans were quick to comment on his guest appearance during the week, expressing their hopes for him to have a more prominent role on the show.

"Love Willie, he needs more airtime besides Sundays," one wrote, while another commented: "Love seeing Willie on Today." A third added: "Willie is so great!"

Jenna and Hoda have been working together on Today since 2017

Hoda and Jenna, meanwhile, have been working together since 2019, when Jenna replaced Kathie Lee Gifford on the Fourth Hour following her retirement. Jenna recently spoke to HELLO! about working with the mother-of-two, and told us that Hoda is the one to make her laugh the most.

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh," Jenna admitted.

"That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared. The pair often get the fits of giggles on set and have a fun relationship that is adored by fans. They enjoy meeting up outside of work too, with Hoda sharing some photos of them over the summer hanging out at her vacation home with their children.

