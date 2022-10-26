Jenna Bush Hager delights fans with latest career news - all the details The Today host had some exciting news

Jenna Bush Hager delighted fans during the week as the popular Today host revealed that she had been working on her children's book The Wonderful World of Blue.

The Today host shared a stunning photo of herself holding the children's book aloft, and she had dressed appropriately for the announcement, styling out a gorgeous blue dress. Her stunning figure-hugging outfit suited her perfectly, and it featured some daring lace detailing alongside her hem line. Jenna also shared a small clip of herself pushing the book into the camera lens.

"I'm so excited to announce my latest children's book, The Wonderful World of Blue, which I wrote in partnership with @DawnDishWash," she enthused.

"It is a FREE e-book that helps educate and inspire the next generation of wildlife heroes."

Jenna added: "Dawn is dedicated to creating a cleaner world for wildlife, and through this book we'll teach kids and parents how small, positive actions can have a big impact in helping protect the world we share."

Jenna shared some exciting news

Fans were left incredibly excited over her announcement, as one commented: "That's great! Also, you are gorgeous in that brilliant blue dress."

A second shared: "So cool. Love the dress!!!" while a third penned: "This is so cute," while others complimented her on her outfit, saying the blue "suited" her.

The mom-of-three recently stunned fans as she opened up about her childhood and having her father, George W. Bush, be president of the United States.

We're sure her co-stars are delighted for her!

Speaking on 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna, the host revealed the "long leash" her parents had her on.

Her and co-host Hoda Kotb were discussing whether the two grew up with lots of guy friends, which led to the mom-of-three confessing that she would blame her guy friends for any "rebellious" activity she got caught doing.

However, then she admitted: "I realized last night just how not strict my parents were… I mean they were not strict."

She explained: "I mean they didn't want to let me go on a 'car date' but then they caught me on a 'car date' and they were like, 'Fine,' you know." The best-selling author added: "They just gave us a very long leash."

