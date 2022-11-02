Today's Jenna Bush Hager's very different past revealed before rise to fame - details The NBC News star has always been at the forefront

Jenna Bush Hager may be recognizable to many around the country for her appearances on NBC's Today Show, but her journey there is not what you'd expect.

Unlike several of her other co-stars like Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who worked in the journalism industry and worked their way up, Jenna found a different means of prominence.

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager's rise to fame

She first gained recognition as the granddaughter of US President George H.W. Bush, often spending her days at the White House with her family.

She then permanently moved into the White House once her father, George W. Bush, was elected President in 2000.

At that point, while she was only known as the daughter of the First Couple, she completed her studies and then branched out into education.

In 2006, she took a teaching position and even interned with the United Nations before then working on a career as a writer, having since also written three children's books and a memoir.

It was in 2009, then, that she found a home with NBC Studios, joining NBC News as a correspondent and Today contributor.

Jenna is part of the Bush family and grew up in the White House

Like her co-stars, she then worked her way up to become a more frequent face on the network, often even substituting during the main show hours and for Hoda and Kathie Lee Gifford.

It was when Kathie Lee left Fourth Hour of Today in 2019 that she then assumed her most renowned role beside her now co-star and close friend Hoda.

Since then, she has had her accomplishments and work in other media also become part of her identity on the show.

Jenna has delivered several segments on education and even established Jenna's Book Club, often integrating segments of those into the show and taking them around the country.

While celebrating the 70th anniversary of the long-running morning show, she shared: "The first memory [of Today]… is being six-years-old in my grandparents' house and listening to Willard Scott do the birthdays.

The anchor has been a beloved part of Today since 2009

"And now I'm part of this incredible family and institution. How?! It's amazing and a dream."

