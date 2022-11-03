Who narrates Masterchef: The Professionals? The latest series is currently airing on BBC One

Masterchef: The Professionals is back on BBC One with a brand new series that will see some of the nation's best chefs cook up a storm in the kitchen in the hopes of being crowned the 2022 champion.

While fans of the show are keen to learn all about the fresh faces battling it out in a bid to win the trophy, they may also be curious to know who narrates the popular cooking show. Find out the voice behind the programme here…

Who narrates Masterchef: The Professionals?

Sean Pertwee narrates Masterchef: The Professionals. He has been the voice behind the show for over ten years, narrating episodes since 2011.

The 58-year-old actor is perhaps best known for his role as Sgt. Wells in the film Dog Soldiers, as well as for playing Inspector Lestrade in CBS's Elementary and Alfred Pennyworth in Fox's Gotham.

More recently, he played John Moorcroft in the 2020 horror film, The Reckoning. He also appeared as Renfield in the 2022 horror mystery, The Invitation, and also featured in Sky's comedy-drama, Two Weeks To Live, playing Jimmy.

As for his upcoming projects, the actor is set to play the character, Vic, in the Netflix drama series, You.

Sean is married to Jacqui Hamilton-Smith, a make-up artist and the daughter of former House of Lords member Anthony Hamilton-Smith. The couple welcomed twins, Gilbert and Alfred, in 2001, but Gilbert sadly died when he was just four days old.

Speaking about the tragedy in The Guardian back in 2016, he said: "When Freddy pulled through I made a pledge that I would always be proud of him, always be by his side. Whatever decision he takes in life, I’ll support him to the best of my ability."

Sean Pertwee has narrated the show since 2011

Who narrated Masterchef: The Professionals before Sean?

Before Sean signed on to the show, it was initially narrated by India Fisher, who voiced the reality programme for two years from 2008 to 2010. While she may not be involved in the spin-off show anymore, she still narrates the original series as well as the Celebrity version.

