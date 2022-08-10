Meet the cast of Celebrity Masterchef 2022 See the full list of famous faces taking part this year...

Celebrity Masterchef is back for another series and we can't wait to see the famous faces walk through the kitchen door and show off their culinary skills. Once again, John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be back as the tough judges setting some challenging tasks for the amateur chefs.

Fans of the show can look forward to some familiar faces joining the new series. From stars of Call the Midwife and Strictly Come Dancing to musicians and comedians in between, here's the full list of stars taking part…

Who are the celebrities taking part in Celebrity MasterChef 2022?

Like previous seasons, the new series of Celebrity MasterChef is welcoming 20 brand new celebrities to enter the kitchen.

Gregg Wallace and John Torode are back as hosts

The full list of names is as follows: Lisa Snowdon, Katya Jones, Faye Winter, Cliff Parisi, Adam Pearson, Clarke Peters, Danny Jones, Gareth Malone, Jimmy Bullard, Kae Kurd, Kirsty Gallacher, Lesley Joseph, Kirsty Scott-Claus, Chris Eubank, Mel Blatt, Nancy Dell'Olio, Paul Chuckle, Mojo, Richard Blackwood and Ryan Thomas.

When does Celebrity MasterChef 2022 start?

The first episode of Celebrity Masterchef kicks off on BBC One on Wednesday 10th August at 8pm. Viewers will be introduced to the famous faces in groups of five as they tackle the culinary challenges set by John and Gregg.

We can't wait to see the rest of the celebs taking part this year!

The first group of celebrities viewers will see are: Danny Jones, Faye Winter, Kae Kurd, Nancy Dell'Olio and Paul Chuckle.

What is the Celebrity MasterChef 2022 schedule?

Much like seasons before it, Celebrity MasterChef season 17 will run throughout August, airing each night on BBC One. The semi-final will air on the 19 August, when the remaining celebrities will fight for a place in the 2022 final.

McFly star Danny Jones will take part in Heat 1 of Celebrity MasterChef 2022

Who won Celebrity MasterChef last year?

In 2021, Paralympian and TV presenter Kadeena Cox was crowned champion. At the time, Kadeena said: "I gave everything I could today. I am absolutely buzzing. This smile is not disappearing from my face for a while.

"I am just proud of myself for doing it. I didn’t change who I was, I learnt along the way but I was still Kadeena right to the end. It has just been a great journey and one that I am never going to forget."

