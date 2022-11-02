Masterchef: The Professionals 2022: Line-up, judges and when it starts The chefs will be put through their paces for six weeks

Masterchef: The Professionals returns to BBC One with a brand new series on Wednesday night which will see a group of the nation's best chefs battle it out in the kitchen for a chance to be crowned the 2022 champion.

MORE: Celebrity MasterChef star Gregg Wallace's country mansion is so grand – see inside

Over six grueling weeks, chefs from across the country will have the chance to show off their cooking skills in the hopes of winning the coveted Masterchef trophy. Ahead of the series 15 debut, take a look at the line-up of contestants, judges and where you can watch the show…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Masterchef: The Professionals' winner Keri Moss cook up a Jordanian feast

Masterchef: The Professionals 2022 line-up

Theres Andersson

Theres Andersson is a sous chef at Scandinavian restaurant, Ekstedt at the Yard.

She took to Instagram to announce her position in the line-up. She wrote: "I'm excited to reveal that I’m a contestant on this year’s MasterChef The Professionals. Stay tuned, more information coming soon."

Theres is a sous chef

William Rocks

William Rocks is a chef patron at Tigh an Truish, in Oban. He has been working since April 2020, helping the restaurant to earn a second AA rosette and five-star status.

MORE: Secret to Gregg Wallace's four-stone weight loss

MORE: Where is Celebrity Masterchef filmed? Find out here

William is a chef patron at Tigh an Truish

Gabriella Margiotta

Gabriella Margiotta is a chef at her family-run restaurant Cucina di Vincenzo, which opened back in 2016 in Liverpool. The chef also likes to share cooking tutorials on her Youtube channel, Gabriella's Kitchen.

Gabriella works at her family-run restaurant Cucina di Vincenzo

Owen Vaughan

Owen Vaughan is the former head chef at Penmaenuchaf Hall Hotel in North Wales. He has experience working as both junior sous chef and head chef, and previously worked at the luxury five-star hotel, Palé Hall.

Owen is a former head chef

Charlie Jeffreys

24-year-old Charlie Jeffreys is the senior chef de partie at the Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester in London.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "I have two strong professional role models and that’s Jamie Jones my last chef and Jean Philippe Blondet, my current chef."

Charlies is the senior chef de partie at the Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester

Sagar Massey

Sagar Massey is the senior sous chef at the Marine & Lawn hotel in Troon. The experienced cook was born in Bulandshahr, India and now lives in Johnstone, Scotland.

On working in the profession, he told the BBC: "It's that you get to cook whatever you like and create your own dishes.

"Worst thing is the long hours and hardly see your family."

Sagar is a senior sous chef

Mo Farhan

Mo Farhan is the head chef at The Horse and Groom pub in Malmesbury.

Announcing the news on social media, Mo wrote: "So this happened… excited to be a part of the upcoming series of @masterchefuk #masterchef #masterchefprofissionals."

Mo is a head chef

Nikita Pathakji

Derby-born Nikita Pathakji is a junior sous chef at contemporary London restaurant, Kitchen W8. After discovering her passion for culinary arts, 'Niki' moved from her hometown to London and completed an apprenticeship at Westminster Kingsway College.

Nikita is a junior sous chef at Kitchen W8

Nathan Booth

34-year-old Nathan Both is the head chef at Liverpool's Panoramic 34. The Liverpool-born contestant previously held the same position at seafood restaurant, Kelp, in Glasgow.

Nathan is the head chef at Liverpool's Panoramic 34

Tasoula Gramozi

Albanian-born Tasoula is a sous chef at London's Charlotte Street Hotel. She grew up in Greece but lives in London, where she previously worked in restaurants Bibendum and Kol.

Tasoula is a sous chef at London's Charlotte Street Hotel

Chris Finnigan

Chris Finnigan, from Newcastle, is the head chef at the award-winning restaurant, Leila Lilys. The 37-year-old learned his trade at the tender age of 18 while working under Raymond Blanc at Le Manoir.

Chris is the head chef at Leila Lilys

Masterchef: The Professionals 2022 judges

Presiding over the line-up of competitors is new judge, acclaimed chef and restaurateur Anna Haugh, who will be joined by returning judges, Michelin-starred chef Marcus Wareing and former greengrocer Gregg Wallace.

On joining the new series, Anna said: "I’m thrilled to join the MasterChef judging team and meet new chefs on new adventures. I’ll be judging the same way I judge my own chefs in my kitchen - I’ll be firm but fair and my expectations are high. I cannot wait to see what this year’s competition is going to bring."

Anna Haugh, Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace

Masterchef: The Professionals - How to watch

Masterchef: The Professionals will air on BBC One at 9pm. The series, which starts on Wednesday 2 November, will air every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the next six weeks.

You can also watch the new series and episodes from seasons 12 -14 on BBC iPlayer.