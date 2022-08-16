Where is Celebrity Masterchef filmed? Find out here Where do Gregg Wallace and John Torode judge the hit show?

Celebrity Masterchef is the show that we can’t get enough of - but where in the world is a cooking series filmed? Find out its filming location - and the upcoming new studio - here…

MORE: Meet the cast of Celebrity Masterchef 2022

The series has been filmed at 3 Mills Studio in East London, which is located near Stratford, since 2014. It is a very popular location for TV shows, with series including The Great, Killing Eve and Million Pound Drop also being filmed there. According to the website, there are six rehearsal rooms and 15 stages - so more than enough room for everyone!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gregg Wallace confirms son Sid, 3, has autism - and shares his advice for other parents

However, the filming location for Celebrity Masterchef is set to change in 2024, and it has been confirmed that they will be relocating to the Digbeth Loc studios in Birmingham after agreeing to a six-year deal for the Masterchef universe, including The Professionals to all film at the new studios.

Fans were loving Paul Chuckle on the show

Chatting about the boost that the studio will give to the city, Strategic Director for Place, Prosperity and Sustainability at Birmingham City Council Paul Kitson told I Am Birmingham: "Digbeth is a fantastic part of our great city, boldly showcasing everything great about our past, present and future – it really is one of the leading creative quarters, not just in the UK, but internationally." There’s also a chance you might spot John Torode and Gregg Wallace too!

MORE: Gregg Wallace's country mansion with fourth wife Anne-Marie is so grand

MORE: MasterChef John Torode's family home with Lisa Faulkner is so chic - see inside

Fans have been loving the latest series, with many discussing the new episode on Twitter or more specifically, how much they love Paul Chuckle! One person wrote: "Paul Chuckle you may not have won tonight but you win the award for the nicest celebrity contestant ever!" Another fan added: "Proper love that Paul Chuckle genuinely seems to say "Oh dear oh dear" in everyday life with no hint of irony."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.