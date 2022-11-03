Matt Hancock's I'm a Celebrity '£400,000' fee and what he'll do with it revealed The former MP is heading into the jungle

It's been confirmed that former Health Minister Matt Hancock will be joining this year's series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

The Conservative politician, who has since been suspended from the party over his stint on the reality show, has said he's taking part to raise awareness of and boost his campaign about dyslexia. It's also been reported that the ex-Cabinet Minister will be receiving a hefty fee for appearing in the line-up.

It's been reported that Matt will be paid a six-figure sum of £400,000 for appearing on the ITV reality show. Although the specific amount has not been confirmed, a spokesperson for Matt Hancock told HELLO!: "Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and causes supporting dyslexia off the back of his appearance.

"He will also declare the amount he receives from the show to Parliament to ensure complete transparency, as normal."

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has joined I'm a Celebrity

After the news of his heading to Australia broke, Matt explained the reasons behind his decision to sign up. A spokesperson also told HELLO!: "I'm A Celeb is the most watched show on TV. Matt doesn't expect to serve in Government again, so it's an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the millions of Brits who tune in every single night."

"Matt told the whips in Parliament and he will use his time in the jungle to promote his dyslexia campaign. Producers have agreed that Matt can communicate with his team throughout the show if there's an urgent constituency matter."

"There are many ways to do the job of being an MP. Whether he's in camp for one-day or three weeks, there are very few places people will be able to see a politician as they really are. Where better to show the human side of those who make these decisions than with the most-watched programme on TV?"

Matt Hancock will be joined by the likes of Mike Tindall, Charlene White and more

Matt also shared more details in an article for the Sun: "The truth is, I haven't lost my marbles or had one too many Pina Coladas. It's something I've given a lot of thought to," he said.

"I want to raise the ­profile of my dyslexia campaign to help every dyslexic child unleash their potential — even if it means taking an unusual route to get there, via the Australian jungle!"

