Olivia Attwood - who is the I'm a Celeb star's famous fiancée? The Love Island star is engaged to Bradley Dack

It's official – reality star Olivia Attwood is entering the jungle for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022.

RELATED: I'm a Celebrity 2022: See the full line-up for the new series

Of course, fans will remember the 31-year-old from her time on season three of Love Island, during which she coupled up with Chris Hughes, but since leaving the villa in 2017, Olivia's moved on with her famous fiancée and professional footballer, Bradley Dack.

Loading the player...

WATCH: I'm a Celebrity's 2022 line-up: meet the celebs

Who is Olivia Attwood's famous fiancée Bradley Dack?

Currently a midfielder for the Blackburn Rovers, Bradley Dack has also played professionally for Gillingham Football Club. Boasting 134k followers on Instagram, he regularly posts pictures of fiancée Olivia from their luxurious Cheshire home.

Bradley Dack is a midfielder for the Blackburn Rovers

Ever the good sport, Bradley has also co-starred with Olivia on seasons one and two of her hit ITV2 series, Olivia Meets Her Match. While season three has not yet been announced, Olivia has hinted on Instagram that it could be back soon.

Bradley has starred on ITV2's Olivia Meets Her Match

MORE: Matt Hancock's I'm a Celebrity '£400,000' fee and what he'll do with it revealed

READ: Why Boy George was allowed to alter his I'm a Celebrity campmate uniform

Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack's relationship timeline

During an Instagram Q&A, Olivia revealed that she had already met Bradley before entering the Love Island villa in 2017, adding that she'd actually spoken about him as an ex during her introduction for the show. The pair had initially met at "a nightclub in the West End," with Olivia explaining that a mutual friend had introduced them.

Olivia and Bradley had originally met at a nightclub in the West End

As with all good things, timing is everything, and after reconnecting sometime in 2018, they've since become inseparable. Olivia and Bradley officially got engaged in October 2019, during a romantic trip to Dubai. Sharing the news on social media, Olivia posted a heartwarming snap, captioned: "He must be crazy...Here's to forever. I love you BD."

Olivia and Bradley got engaged during a trip to Dubai in 2019

While the newly-engaged couple got straight into wedding planning, they've had to delay their nuptials on more than one occasion.

Their original plan had been to marry a year later, but of course, the pandemic had other plans, and they decided to postpone their wedding to 2022. This year, however, they announced that due to busy schedules, they're now looking even further ahead to 2023. Either way – we're so excited for them, and we can't wait to see Olivia's dress!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.