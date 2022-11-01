Why Boy George was allowed to alter his I'm a Celebrity campmate uniform The singer looked noticeably different from his fellow stars

I'm a Celebrity confirmed the full line-up of stars heading into the jungle this week for the brand new series – but fans will have noticed that Boy George stood out from the crowd in the official release photos.

The Culture Club singer and 80s pop icon was seen in the iconic red and khaki outfit standing in front of some jungle foliage, only with a fresh spin on the attire. Boy George, whose real name is George Alan O'Dowd, was granted permission by ITV to customise his outfit for the official show imagery.

The musician chose to adorn his green shirt with large red polka dots, with a long navy t-shirt underneath. He even added some alterations to the hat, with the fabric being made to look like a crown at the top, perhaps indicating the star's determination to win the show and be crowned the 2022 King of the Jungle.

Metro Online reported that the singer had asked bosses at ITV to put his own spin on the attire as it's clear his individuality is important to him.

Boy George put an individual spin on campmate attire

Speaking to ITV in a pre-show interview, he explained: "I am bored of being iconic in the corner and if you want to compete in the world then being part of telly is part of that.

"This is the biggest show on TV and that is why I am doing it. And now I have made the decision, I don’t want to focus too much on what the experience might be like, but my intention is it is going to be amazing. It's three weeks without make-up and three weeks is nothing. I have just done seven weeks on tour."

The singer said he'd love to win the show

On his desire to win, the singer explained: "King of the jungle, how fabulous would that be?" he declared. "I want to be the Harry Redknapp of my generation!"

Boy George will be joined by the likes of Mike Tindall, Charlene White, Jill Scott, Chris Moyles, Scarlette Douglas, Owen Warner, Sue Cleaver, Babatunde Aleshe and Olivia Atwood.

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock is joining the show

On Tuesday it was reported that former Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock has signed up to be a late arrival on the show.

Although ITV is yet to confirm this, the Conservative party Chief Whip Simon Hart seemingly confirmed the reports when he suspended the MP from the party. "Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect," he said.

