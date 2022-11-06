Where is the I'm a Celebrity jungle? Find out where they film the series The ITV reality show is back Down Under

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! fans were overjoyed to hear that the long-running ITV reality series is heading back to Australia to film the 2022 series in the jungle after two years spent in Wales instead.

The show, which first aired on ITV in 2003, will see a brand new batch of celebrities leave their luxurious lives behind to head Down Under ready to set up camp. But where exactly is the jungle located? Find out where they film the show below…

Since the beginning, the cast and crew of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! have headed to Springbook National Park in Queensland, New South Wales.

Although what viewers see on TV is simply a camp where the contestants reside, and the famous suspended bridge, there is plenty more production space behind the scene.

The camera crew ensures there's an on-site medical facility as well as accommodation for friends and family who visit when the famous names are voted off the show.

In addition to the huge amount of land, the campmates will be joined by a number of creepy crawlies. The national park consists of many different species of snakes, spiders, and more.

The stars will be staying at a camp in the huge national park

However, despite being thrilled to return to Australia, the production team hasn't had the smoothest start to the series as they were forced to close the set recently after severe weather flooded the camp. A spokesperson said: "We closed site for 24 hours as a precautionary measure due to the inclement weather."

The line-up for the new series, which starts on Sunday at 9pm on ITV and will, of course, see Ant and Dec return as presenters, consists of Matt Hancock, Boy George, Mike Tindall, Charlene White, Jill Scott, Chris Moyles, Scarlette Douglas, Owen Warner, Sue Cleaver, Babatunde Aleshe and Olivia Atwood.

