NCIS star Katrina Law took three years finding 'flirty' wedding dress for beachside nuptials The actress tied the knot in Costa Rica

Katrina Law, 37, and her husband Keith Andreen, 48, couldn't have chosen a more picturesque location for their wedding on 5 January 2012, which took over three years to plan.

The NCIS actress and The Resistance star jetted to Costa Rica to celebrate with their closest friends and family. Katrina looked beautiful for the beachside ceremony, opting for a strapless Anna Maier Ulla-Maija Couture gown with buttons running down the back, a fitted bodice and a layered, full skirt.

She described her dress as "simple, elegant, romantic and flirty," and admitted to Life & Style that "finding the ideal dress was a three-year-long process."

She finished off her look with her curled brunette hair tied in a voluminous half-up style with a sparkly hair accessory, a flowing veil and diamond drop earrings.

The actress and her husband tied the knot in Costa Rica

The Spartacus: Vengeance star said 'I do' at the DoceLunas resort which is located at the base of a mountain and surrounded by lush forest. It offers wedding ceremonies in the tropical garden or on the sandy beach – both of which look equally idyllic.

"Costa Rica is my favorite place in the world," Katrina said, adding of her big day: "One of my favorite moments was the fireworks display. My second favorite moment was when we all jumped into the pool, fully clothed!"

The couple share daughter Kinley

To mark her wedding anniversary in 2018, Katrina shared a throwback photo taken by Brandi Ramirez that showed the loved-up newlyweds on the beach at sunset with the ocean stretching out behind them.

"Today I celebrate our five-year wedding anniversary!!! I love you @keithandreen. You are the love of my life. I love your twisted sense of humor and your sharp wit. I love how talented and creative you are. I love that you can shine as bright as the sun and still be my solid rock," she gushed in the caption.

"It’s amazing how far we have come together and I fall more and more in love with you everyday. This year we celebrate five years together while traveling through Nepal. I can’t wait to see where next year takes us. I love you, baby."

