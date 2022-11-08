9-1-1: Lone Star sparks reaction with big news of return - details The FOX show is back for another round!

9-1-1: Lone Star fans, rejoice! The show has finally revealed when the new season, its fourth, is set to premiere on FOX.

The show's social media revealed that the new series will finally debut on Tuesday, 17 January, 2023, and followers were instantly left overjoyed.

VIDEO: Ronen Rubinstein gives first look at 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4

"It's official y'all! We've set the date. Season 4 of #911LoneStar returns on January 17," the post read.

"Because it's Tarlos Tuesday, so true of you bestie," one fan commented, a sentiment many others echoed, while another said: "I need a time machine."

"I was just waiting for it," a third gushed, while a fourth gushed: "I literally can't wait to have it back," and honestly, we're just as pumped.

Many storylines that were set in the season three finale finally hope to come to a head in the upcoming one, although many fans have still not gotten over TK and Carlos getting engaged in that final episode as well.

9-1-1: Lone Star returns on 17 January, 2023

Fans have been speculating over the new season, which is set to be released in January 2023, following a recent clip of Carlos breaking into a house.

After Rafael Silva captioned the post writing: "He's coming for you," fans were quick to reply, with one joking: "How do you expect us to wait til January it's not fair," while another person added: "CARLOS FINALLY GETTING WORK." A third person posted: "Petition for Carlos to become Detective this season."

Speaking about finding out the pair were getting engaged, Rafael told EW: "It's kind of hard not to dream about situations like this, especially with this relationship that's been going for three years, three seasons.

The show has been hyping fans with clips from the upcoming season

"So we kind of expected it, kind of dreamed about it, but obviously it was such good news to receive. I was just super excited."

