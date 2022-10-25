9-1-1 fans saying same thing about surprising 'Henren' moment

9-1-1 fans who tuned into the latest episode of Fox's popular procedural drama were delighted to watch an episode focusing on the relationship between fan favourite couple Hen and Karen Wilson.

Following last week's cliffhanger which saw Karen caught up in an explosion that erupted at her lab, viewers were relieved to learn that she was safe and were even treated to flashbacks to the early days of her relationship with Hen.

Upon learning that the couple met through a blind date which was set up by Hen's colleague, fellow firefighter Howard "Chimney" Han, fans took to Twitter to comment on the sweet meet-cute. One person wrote: "Chim is a genius for putting Karen and hen together!" while another added: "That was cute, and I’m glad they did a HenRen begins #911onFOX."

A third person commented: "Chim being the reason for Henren meeting is my new favourite thing," while another added: "HenRen was set up by Chim! Love it!"

A number of viewers also took to Twitter to praise the chemistry between Tracie Thoms and Aisha Hinds. One person wrote: "I'm currently watching the new episode of 911 and I'm loving this Hen and Karen centric episode! They're amazing and Tracie Thoms and Aisha Hinds are killing it as always! What a journey they have had."

Fans were delighted to learn of the couple's backstory

A second fan commented: "Seriously the chemistry between @AishaHinds and @traciethoms is just phenomenal. I'm just so glad Karen is ok. I just love Hen and Karen," while another thanked Fox for including the flashback storyline: "Thank you @911onFOX for giving us this beautiful, messy and inspiring look into the [love] story, that is #Henren."

Chatting about filming the flashback scenes, Tracie told TVLine: "First of all, Aisha Hinds and I have known each other for about 20 years. We've known each other through a lot of things, so that made this all easier to play."

