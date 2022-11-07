Yellowstone star Wes Bentley reveals terrifying reason behind injury - Exclusive

Yellowstone star Wes Bentley has revealed the terrifying reason why he appeared on the red carpet of the season five premiere sporting a medical boot on his foot.

MORE: Yellowstone's Kelsey Asbille steals the show in revealing sheer gown at NYC premiere

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters at the premiere in New York City on Thursday, the actor claimed that he broke his foot while fighting off a bear that approached his family during a camping trip in Montana.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Beth is blackmailing Jamie in new Yellowstone season 5 trailer

"Yeah, I was out camping with my kids in Montana and this bear approached, and I was like 'get away from my kids' and they said 'no' and then I kicked him in the face and it broke my foot."

"But he cried. I made him cry," he added, jokingly.

The actor plays Jamie Dutton in the hit neo-Western drama, which returns to Paramount on 13 November. The upcoming series will be split into two instalments which will be made up of seven episodes each - meaning that we can look forward to 14 episodes rather than the usual ten.

MORE: See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

MORE: Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner reveals surprising reason he won't let his family watch the show

Wes will be joined by a number of new additions to the cast, including American Horror Story star Kai Caster, Your Honor's Lilli Kay, country singer Lainey Wilson and Dawn Olivieri - who portrayed Claire Dutton in the prequel series 1883.

Wes spoke to HELLO! at the NYC season five premiere on Thursday

A recent teaser for the season hinted at a seriously dramatic storyline which will see Beth blackmail her brother Jamie. In the clip, which was released on the show's official Instagram account at the end of October, Beth could be seen taking snaps of Jamie appearing to dispose of a body, telling him: "I'm going to work you like a rented mule, brother."

She later tells him: "Stop thinking you have the chance to earn redemption Jamie, you’re in my prison now," before showing Jamie having a breakdown in his car.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.