I’m a Celebrity star Babatúndé Aléshé faces fear in another height challenge 

Although I’m a Celebrity star Babatúndé Aléshé struggled with the skyscraper challenge in the opening episode of the hit show, it appears that the star is facing his fear of heights for the second time in Tuesday’s episode - and we have the preview!

In the Bushtucker Trial, Horrifying Heights, the comedian is faced with collecting nine stars in the pouring rain while on a high platform. Ant is full of praise for him in the preview, telling him that he already made more progress than he did in the first challenge, telling him: "That’s it! Already that’s further than he walked on the plank on the tower. It’s progress pal, it’s doable, absolutely doable."

Previously speaking about his fears before entering the jungle, the comedian said: "I am going to see what happens but I know I will be doing a lot of screaming for sure! I am not looking forward to any trials but in terms of the one I am dreading the most, I saw one where someone was lying in a box and they put things into the box like snakes and mice. Now that would freak me out. I think I will lose it!"

We hope Babatúndé smashes the challenge

He added: "Hopefully it won’t be a mistake. People are going to get to know me through this show a bit better and I just want to enjoy everything. I don’t want to be the King of the jungle. I am quite happy to go back to normal life afterwards. But it will be a great adventure and my wife is excited and happy I am doing it."

