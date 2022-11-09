Matt Hancock's family's thoughts on him taking part in I'm a Celebrity revealed The politician will enter the jungle this week

Matt Hancock was announced as a late contestant on I'm a Celebrity… on Tuesday night after weeks of rumours.

Much has been said about the politician's appearance on the hit ITV show, but the MP has finally broken his silence and revealed his reasons for taking part, as well as what his family really think of his shocking decision.

Speaking to ITV ahead of entering the jungle, the father-of-three revealed: "My family are very supportive of me taking part on I'm A Celebrity. They have supported me doing some bonkers things like when I tried to get to the North Pole and in my public life as well."

Despite their support, Matt, who separated from his wife Martha after a video of himself kissing colleague Gina Coladangelo hit headlines, added: "I am going to miss the people I love. I am going to miss a comfy bed and decent food."

Matt Hancock is currently dating Gina Coladangelo

Of what he expects of the experience, he added: "I think you will learn things about yourself. You have all that time to think about what is important."

He also spoke out about being dyslexic, adding: "I hope to be able to talk about the importance of supporting people who are dyslexic like me and I am sure we will have lots of other interesting conversations in camp as well."

The politician separated from wife Martha after he was caught kissing Gina

Much has been said about Matt's reasons for taking part on the show. Breaking his silence on the matter, he told ITV: "When I got approached to take part, I did think long and hard about it but one of the reasons that I felt able to say yes was because the IAC team have put in place a system so I can be reached at any point on any urgent constituency matters.

"Lots of people have a view on me from being Health Secretary in the pandemic dealing with some very difficult issues, but that's not the whole story. I am looking forward to throwing myself into it all like I do everything in life. You can't hide anything in the jungle, you see somebody warts and all."