BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty inundated with support after hitting back at Twitter troll The presenter was accused of being "paranoid"

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty received support from her Twitter followers after hitting out at a troll who accused her of being "paranoid".

MORE: Naga Munchetty supports co-star after heartfelt message reveals emotional decision

The comment came after the journalist shared a clip from a segment of her show on BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday, which saw Naga recall her experiences of walking alone at night and what she thinks men can do to make women feel safer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty praised by viewers for interviewing skills

She explained: "So I'm 5"4. I do walk with keys in my hand. I'm quite small-framed. If I'm walking alone, I reckon I look around at least every 30 seconds and I'm constantly surveying what's going on in front, to the side and behind me."

She went on to say that if a man was walking behind her, she would prefer it if he crossed the road or sped up and overtook her.

"Because then I wouldn't have to worry about what you were doing behind me and if you were going to run up to me and hit me, or take something from me, or push me," she said.

SEE: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty ends interview after guest makes major faux pas

READ: Naga Munchetty sends heartfelt message following tragic loss

Commenting on the post, one of Naga's followers wrote: "And I would prefer it if you were not so paranoid."

Naga was met with praise after hitting back at a Twitter troll

Naga was quick to hit back at the Twitter user, responding: "So would I, Simon."

Fans immediately took to the comments section to show their support for the star, with one person tweeting: "I'm sure Naga would love to not be constantly vigilant when she's out walking as would lots of women that I know. Perhaps if some men didn't give them cause to be like this then they wouldn't be."

A second follower added: "Well said, Naga. We would all love to be less paranoid and do things like go running when we wake up rather than waiting for sunrise," while a third simply wrote: "Brilliant response Naga."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.