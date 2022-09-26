BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty ends interview after guest makes major faux pas

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty ended an interview after a major faux pas from their guest Lewis Capaldi over the weekend - but we have to admit that we had a little giggle about it!

During the interview, the singer was full of praise for Naga’s co-star Charlie Stayt, telling him: "Can I just say, you’ve got great hair. It’s a wig, is it? I didn’t say that! It looks great."

WATCH: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty praised by viewers for interviewing skills

Charlie replied: "You’ve got great hair too. That very rarely happens." and the two cheerfully high fived. Clearly feeling left out, Naga joked: "Would you like a room?" Lewis asked her to repeat herself, admitting that he thought she’d said a very risqué comment instead. Lewis’ comments were met with laughter in the studio as Naga quickly ended the chat, saying: "The time now! We’re coming up to 9 o’clock!"

She continued, revealing that they would be giving the much-loved singer a bit of a telling off, saying: "Lewis Capaldi’s new single Forget Me is out now. We’re going to have a little word with Lewis, the headlines are coming up."

The crew could be heard laughing

The Before You Go star clearly enjoyed the moment, tweeting a clip from the show and writing: "A classic breakdown of communication." His fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "Had to explain to my mother what [that] was thanks to you pal," while another added: "Hahahahaha this might be your finest work yet." Piers Morgan even replied with a string of laughing crying emojis.

Awkward interviews aside, Naga recently celebrated after receiving the Achievement in Media gong at this year's Asian Achievers Awards. The awards ceremony, which recognises "outstanding contributions and achievements of South Asians", tweeted the announcement on Friday.

It read: "She's got a decent golf handicap too, but our Achievement in Media award tonight, for her work in journalism over 20+ years, goes to @TVNaga01 from @BBC5live@BBCBreakfast #20YearsOfAA," read the post, to which Naga responded: "Thank you so much x."

