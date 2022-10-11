Naga Munchetty shares heartfelt tribute following sad loss of BBC colleague The presenter took to Twitter

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty has shared a heartfelt tribute following the sad passing of a fellow BBC colleague.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the presenter reshared a post from BBC video journalist Tony Smith, who announced the death of cameraman Raeph Ballantyne.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty praised by viewers for interviewing skills

Sharing a photo of his colleague, Tony wrote: "The BBC News camera team are reeling today. We have lost a dear friend. Raeph Ballantyne was one of the kindest, gentlest, most talented colleagues you could hope to work alongside. Gone far too soon."

Many BBC stars took to the comments to express their condolences, while Naga retweeted the post and shared her own message.

She wrote: "A wonderful, kind and sweet man - Brilliant at his job, generous to those he worked with - I was lucky enough to film with him on a few occasions.

"He will leave a massive gap of talent and kindness. He will be sorely missed. Sending love and condolences to Raeph's loved ones."

The BBC News camera team are reeling today. We have lost a dear friend. Raeph Ballantyne was one of the kindest, gentlest, most talented colleagues you could hope to work alongside. Gone far too soon. pic.twitter.com/NEBz58k315 — Tony Smith (@TonyNewsCamera) October 9, 2022

Tony Smith confirmed the sad death of cameraman Raeph Ballantyne

Other presenters also shared their sadness over Raeph's passing, with Steph McGovern writing: "Oh that is so sad. His poor family," while Nick Robinson tweeted: "Such sad news. A lovely lovely guy who will be dearly missed."

Newsreader Sophie Raworth also tweeted: "This lovely man filmed our documentary about stammering #icantsaymyname. So talented, nothing was ever too much, always smiling, a very young family. Just awful that he has died so suddenly. Far too young."

💔 https://t.co/AglcDWOxK0 — Naga Munchetty (@TVNaga01) October 10, 2022

Naga shared a tribute to Raeph

Raeph passed away following some time in hospital, according to Broadcast. He was a cameraman and shoot edit for BBC News and began his career 15 years ago as a location engineer in the newsgathering operations team.

During his time as a shoot edit, he was involved in some incredibly important projects, including films about fuel poverty in the Hebrides, the housing crisis in Cornwall and Ukrainian refugees in Calais.

