Naga Munchetty took to Twitter on Wednesday to show her support for one of her colleagues, who revealed she had made a significant and emotional decision.

BBC News presenter Victoria Valentine, who used to be known as Victoria Fritz, revealed that she had decided to change her name following the breakdown of her marriage.

Re-posting a tweet about the decision, Naga sweetly added three clapping emojis and a red love heart emoji.

The original message featured a link to Victoria's website and read: "Hello. You may notice a little change today. If you are wondering why, here are a few words…"

In a long and heartfelt blog post, the broadcaster reflected on the meaning and history of her name and shared that in light of her separation from her husband Dan, she wished to choose a different name.

The piece read, in part: "The reasons for the breakdown of my marriage are private. And, as I've discovered… those reasons no longer define me.

The star is always so kind

"Call me old fashioned, but airing dirty laundry is undignified at the best of times. Plus, I have two wonderful young children to consider. Protecting their wellbeing and right to a private life will always be my priorities.

"Yet, however private I wish to keep my private life, there is an aspect of it that will always remain as much in public hands as it is in my own. And that is my name. It no longer fits.

"It doesn't fit the person that has emerged nor does it truthfully describe the future ahead of me. In the re-casting and the re-crafting, I've discovered my name matters. And so I am changing it."

Naga is a long-time BBC presenter

Revealing that she had chosen her mother's maiden name, she went on: "I'm taking it in all aspects of my life; personal and professional, public and private.

"I’m taking it in tribute to the Irish strength and solidarity that has scaffolded me as I quietly rebuilt… I'm taking it because of the innate kinship I feel with my Irish family…"

