Who has won Eurovision Song Contest? A complete list of winners From ABBA and Celine Dion to Ireland's record-breaking six wins...

The Eurovision Song Contest will have us glued to our sofa on Saturday night as the singing competition returns after a year's absence due to coronavirus.

We have our hopes pinned on BRIT award winner James Newman who is set to represent the United Kingdom with his single Embers, and if he does manage to clinch the top spot, it will mark the sixth win for the United Kingdom since the competition started 65 years ago. Ahead of tonight's nail-biting finale, take a look at all of the Eurovision Song Contest's previous winners here...

1956 – Switzerland

Lys Assia was the first-ever Eurovision winner with Refrain. At the time, only seven countries participated in the competition; Switzerland, France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

1957 – Netherlands

Corry Brokken took home a victory for the Netherlands in 1957 with Net Als Toen (Just Like Then).

1958 – France

André Claveau's Dors, Mon Amour (Sleep, My Love) secured a win for France in the contest's third year.

1959 – Netherlands

The Netherlands won again with Teddy Scholten who sang N Beetje (A Little Bit).

1960 – France

Jacqueline Boyer made France two-time champions with her song Tom Pillib.

1961 – Luxembourg

Jean-Claude Pascal won the 1961 contest performing Nous Les Amoureux (Us Lovers).

1962 – France

A third win for France came in 1962 with Isabelle Aubret's Un Premier Amour (First Love).

1963 – Denmark

Grethe and Jørgen Ingmann became the first duo to win the competition with Dansevise (Dance Song).

1964 – Italy

Italy were victorious for the first time ever in 1964 with Gigliola Cinquetti's Non Ho L'età (I'm Not Old Enough).

1965 – Luxembourg

Luxembourg secured a win with Poupée de Cire, Poupée de Son (Doll of Wax, Doll of Sawdust) by France Gail.

1966 – Austria

Austria won for the first time in 1966 when Udo Jürgens sang Merci, Chérie (Thank You, Darling).

1967 – United Kingdom

After more than ten years of competition, the United Kingdom won Eurovision for the first time with Sandie Shaw's Puppet on a String.

Sandie Shaw won for the UK in 1967

1968 – Spain

Spain secured their first-ever win with Massiel's La La La.

1969 – France, Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Spain

Bizarrely, four countries managed to walk away champions in the 1969 contest. Frida Boccara, Lennie Kuhr, Salomé and the UK's very own Lulu all tied for the top spot. Lulu sang Boom Bang-a-Bang while Frida Boccara performed Un Jour, Un Enfant'(A Day, A Child), Lennie Kuhr' De Troubadour and Salomé sang Vivo Cantando (I Live Singing).

1970 – Ireland

Ireland secured the first of many victories in 1970 with Dana who performed All Kinds of Everything.

1971 – Monaco

Séverine clinched Monaco's first Eurovision victory with Un Banc, Un Arbe, Une Rue (A Bench, A Tree, A Road).

1972 – Luxembourg

Luxembourg won Eurovision for the third time with Vicky Leandro's 'Apres Toi (After You).

1973 – Luxembourg

In an incredible feat, Luxembourg impressed audiences again and went home victors again with Anne-Marie David who performed Tu Te Reconnaîtras (You'll Recognise Yourself).

1974 – Sweden

Although it wasn't ABBA's first entry into the competition, the pop group clinched the 1974 victory with Waterloo, which went on to soar to number one in several countries, including the UK.

ABBA clinched the win in 1974 with Waterloo

1975 – Netherlands

Ding-a-Dong by Teach-In marks the Netherland's most recent Eurovision victory.

1976 – The United Kingdom

The UK won again in 1976 with Brotherhood of Man's Save Your Kisses for Me, which eceived the maximum 12 points from seven countries.

1977 – France

Maria Myriam's L'oiseau et L'Enfant (The Bird and the Child) secured yet another win for France in 1997

1978 – Israel

Izhar Cohen and the Alphabeta clinched Israel's first Eurovision victory with A-Ba-Ni-Bi

1979 – Israel

As host of the competition, they did it again with Gali Atari and Milk and Honey's Hallelujah.

1980 – Ireland

Johnny Logan's What's Another Year not only won Eurovision but became a UK number one.

1981 – The United Kingdom

Bucks Fizz secured a third win for the UK with their performance of Makin Your Mind Up.

Bucks Fizz won for the UK in 1981

1982 – Germany

Nicole bagged Germany's first Eurovision win with Ein Bißchen Frieden (A Little Peace).

1983 – Luxembourg

Corinne Hermès Si la Vie est Cadeau (If Like is a Gift) became the fifth win for Luxembourg.

1984 – Sweden

Sweden clinched another win in 1984, with Herreys' Diggi-Loo Diggi-Ley.

1985 –Norway

Norway's first victory was secured by Boddysocks! who performed La Det Swinge (Let it Swing).

1986 – Belgium

Sandra Kim won Belgium's first and only title with J'aime la Vie (I Love Life).

1987 – Ireland

Johnny Logan bagged a second win for himself and a third for Ireland with Hold Me Now.

1988 – Switzerland

The iconic Céline Dion stole the show with Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi (Don't Leave Without Me).

1989 – Yugoslavia

Riva's Rock Me took top spot the first and - last time - Yugoslavia competed in Eurovision.

1990 – Italy

Italy's second triumph came in 1990 with Toto Cutugno who sang Insieme: 1992.

1991 – Sweden

Sweden scored top marks yet again thanks to Carola with Fångad av en Stormvind (Captured by a Storm Wind).

1992 – Ireland

Ireland scored top marks yet again thanks to Linda Martin's Why Me? which was actually composed by two-time winner Johnny Logan.

Johnny Logan and Linda Martins secured Ireland's third win

1993 – Ireland

Ireland's winning streak continued with Niamh Kavanagh's In Your Eyes.

1994 – Ireland

Incredibly, Ireland won for the third consecutive year with Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan who performed Rock 'n' Roll Kids.

1995 – Norway

Nocturne by Secret Garden marked a second win for Norway.

1996 – Ireland

Ireland managed to win for a sixth time with Eimear Quinn's The Voice.

1997 – The United Kingdom

Katrina & The Waves became the UK's fifth win with Love Shine a Light.

1998 – Israel

Israel won in 1997 with Dana International's Diva. It marked the last year that entrants were required to perform in their national language.

1999 – Sweden

Charlotte Nillson secured another win for Sweden with Take Me To Your Heaven.

2000 – Denmark

Fly on the Wings of Love by The Olsen Brothers was the winning song in 2000 and marked another win for Denmark.

2001 – Estonia

Estonia won for the first time with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton who teamed up with hip-hop duo 2XL.

2002 – Latvia

Marie N secured a win for Latvia after performing I Wanna.

2003 – Turkey

Sertab Erener won the 2003 Eurovision song contest for Turkey for the first time with Everyway That I Can.

2004 – Ukraine

Ukraine's first victory came from Ruslana with 'Wild Dances' which was used as part of the soundtrack Grand Theft Auto IV in 2008.

2005 – Greece

Helena Paparizou won the 2005 Eurovision song contest with My Number One.

2006 – Finland

Lordi became the first heavy metal band to win Eurovision with Hard Rock Hallelujah.

2007 – Serbia

Astonishingly, in Serbia's first year as part of the competition, they won with Marija Šerifović's Molitva (Prayer).

2008 – Russia

Dima Bilan secured the first win for Russia with Believe.

2009 – Norway

Alexander Rybak's song Fairytale was awarded a whopping 387 out of a possible 492 points.

2010 – Germany

Lena won the maximum 12 points nine times, making her the winner of 2010's show with her hit song Satellite.

2011 – Azerbaijan

Ell & Nikki's Running Scared secured a win for Azerbaijan in 2011.

2012 – Sweden

Loreen secured yet another victory for Sweden with club classic Euphoria.

2013 – Denmark

Only Teardrops by Emmelie de Forest secured another win for Denmark.

2014 – Austria

The unforgettable Conchita Wurst won the 2014 contest with Rise Like a Phoenix.

Conchita Wurst won the contest for Austria in 2014

2015 – Sweden

Måns Zelmerlöw won the 2019 Eurovision song contest with Heroes.

2016 – Ukraine

Ukraine won for a second time with Jamala's song 1944.

2017 – Portugal

Portugal won for the first time ever with Salvador Sobral's heart-rendering Amar Pelos Dois (Love For Both).

2018 – Israel

Not only did Toy by Netta mark the fourth win for the country that is hosting this year's Eurovision, but it reached the top of the charts in Israel.

2019 – Netherlands

Duncan Laurence won the 2019 Eurovision song contest with Arcade.

2021 - Italy

Måneskin, representing Italy, won the 2021 Eurovision song contest. Their entry, Zitti e buoni, scored 524 points in the grand final, while the UK got zero.

