CMA Awards 2022: Performers, presenters, nominees, how to watch + more

Country music's biggest night is almost upon us as we count down the days to the 56th Annual CMA Awards.

Heading to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on November 9, fans of country music can expect to see unforgettable solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations, and special tributes from some of the biggest names in music, who will enjoy the show sipping on Beringer Bros. wines including Bourbon Barrel Aged Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon.

"Country music's biggest night will without a doubt live up to its expectation this year," said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer.

Here's everything you need to know about the 56th annual CMA Awards, from how to watch to all the nominees and performers...

When are the 2022 CMA Awards?

The 56th annual CMA Awards will be held on Wednesday, November 9, live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

How to watch the 2022 CMA Awards?

Fans of the CMAs can tune in to watch all the action as it happens at 8 p.m. on ABC. If you can't watch it live, you can catch it the following day on Hulu.

Who is hosting the 2022 CMAs?

Two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan and NFL superstar Peyton Manning will host the 56th Annual CMA Awards. Luke returns for a second consecutive year to host the ceremony, while Peyton is a first-time host.

Speaking of his role, Luke said: "Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and country music is such a privilege."

Luke and Peyton will co-host the show

Peyton added: "I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan. I am such a huge fan of country music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor."

Who is performing at the 2022 CMA Awards?

The line-up at this year's CMAs is one of the best yet. Performers include Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Kelsea Ballerini and Kelly Clarkson, Zac Brown Band, Jimmie Allen and Marcus King, HARDY and Lainey Wilson.

Carrie Underwood is nominated and will perform

There will also be music from Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett.

Who is presenting at the 2022 CMA Awards?

Presenters at the 2022 CMA Awards include Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain, Yellowstone's Cole Hauser, BRELAND, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, two-time CMA nominee Jordan Davis, Sarah Drew, Tyler Hubbard, Wynonna Judd, Lady A, Rex Linn, Little Big Town, parker McCollum, Reba McEntire, Ben and Erin Napier, Jeannie Seely, Michael Shannon, and Lainey Wilson.

Kelly Clarkson will collaborate with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce

Who is nominated at the 2022 CMA Awards?

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

'Til You Can't – Cody Johnson

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Growin' Up – Luke Combs

Humble Quest – Maren Morris

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' – Lainey Wilson

Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion

SONG OF THE YEAR

Buy Dirt - Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

Sand In My Boots - Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

Things A Man Oughta Know - Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

You Should Probably Leave - Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Beers On Me – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

If I Didn't Love You – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Longneck Way To Go – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Never Say Never – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Longneck Way To Go – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Never Say Never – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

'Til You Can't – Cody Johnson

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

