The Masked Singer fans left in tears during tribute to late judge

The Masked Singer fans were left in tears when the show paid tribute to one of its former stars during its latest episode.

To time with Wednesday’s instalment, the Fox series shared on Twitter that they were dedicating it to the late Leslie Jordan.

WATCH: The Masked Singer pays tribute to late judge Leslie Jordan

The actor and comedian, who was a former guest judge on The Masked Singer, was 67 years old when he was tragically killed in a car crash late last month. Captioning a picture of the star, the show wrote: “The following episode of The Masked Singer is dedicated to a beloved member of the Fox family. Leslie Jordan, 1955-2022.”

Within hours the post had amassed over 1,700 ‘likes’, with many fans revealing that they had been left emotional by the sweet tribute. One person wrote “I remember him on this show and we really miss him”, while another shared “crying” and a third added “love Leslie”.

Leslie Jordan passed away in a car crash late last month

The episode, filmed before Leslie’s death, saw him stand in for regular judge Ken Jeong who had Covid at the time. When he appeared, he was given given hugs by host Nick Cannon and fellow judge Robin Thicke, and said: “I seldom get invited back anywhere, so it’s exciting!”

At the end of the show, a reel of the Emmy-winning star’s greatest The Masked Singer moments were played - leaving fans incredibly moved. On Twitter, one viewer noted that it had been “such an amazing tribute to him”, while anther admitted “I lasted the whole episode while being sad, but not crying. Then that ending… legit crying”.

The actor and comedian appeared as a guest judge on The Masked Singer

When the Will and Grace star's heartbreaking passing was first announced, the show released a statement that read: “We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan. Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor, and gifted us with countless memories that will last forever. We extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends, and fans.”

