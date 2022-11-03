The Masked Singer US viewers outraged after major schedule change The latest episode was delayed

The Masked Singer US fans have taken to Twitter to express their outrage after the 100th episode failed to air on Wednesday night.

MORE: The Masked Singer fans shocked over unmasked former child star's role in The Parent Trap

The show was pushed back to Sunday 6 November due to the Major League Baseball's World Series, which was broadcast on Fox in the reality programme's usual time slot.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Masked Singer star William Shatner unmasked!

Fans were looking forward to seeing the new instalment, which is set to be a 90s-themed episode, with celebrity judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger dressing up in styles from the decade.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared their disappointment, with one person writing: "I'm sick and tired of not being able to watch new #TheMaskedSinger just cuz sports are happening and the channel with multiple side channels can't coordinate. This happens every year. Why can't they [expletive] figure this out???"

MORE: Who has been unmasked on The Masked Singer US so far?

MORE: Is Jenny McCarthy related to Melissa McCarthy? All we know

A second person tweeted: "I turned the channel to watch #TheMaskedSinger on my Wednesday evening, unfortunately, it's not airing due to the baseball game - again. Foul. Interference. Out of order," while a third added: "Getting pretty tired of baseball now."

The latest episode was pushed back to Sunday

The scheduling change comes after Kat Graham was unveiled as Robogirl in the latest episode. The star, who famously played the character of Bonnie Bennett in the long-running series, The Vampire Diaries, shocked judges and viewers alike when she removed her mask.

"I feel so stupid, Nick!" said Nicole Scherzinger, who is a personal friend of Kat's.

Kat's identity was revealed in the same episode that the broadcaster Jerry Springer was unmasked as Beetle.

Kat Graham was unveiled in last Wednesday's episode

On why he joined the show, Jerry told host Nick Cannon following his reveal: "There are so many serious things going on in the world to be able to do something that's just fun and silly."

The Masked Singer US continues on Sunday 6 November and is scheduled to air directly following the MLB game.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.