Leslie Jordan dies in car accident aged 67 - Hollywood pays tribute

Leslie Jordan has passed away aged 67. The Emmy-winning actor was driving in Hollywood on Monday morning and crashed into the side of a building, suffering from a medical emergency.

The actor was best known for his roles in Will & Grace and American Horror Story.

Tributes have since come in for the star, with his agent David Shaul leading the way.

VIDEO: Stars gone too soon

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," he said.

"Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.

He was beloved for many shows as well as his hilarious Instagram

What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

Actor Sean Hayes shared a photo of the pair together on Will & Grace, and wrote: "My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend."

Leslie Jordan passed away on Monday

Sharon Stone took to Instagram to share a photo of Leslie, simply captioning it: "Loved".

Meghan McCain wrote: "There are not enough wonderful things to possibly say about Leslie Jordan in just a tweet. I am so saddened by this -his social media particularly during Covid brought millions of people such joy as did his legacy career in entertainment. He was also just a kind, sweet lovely man."

Ellen DeGeneres was also among those to pay tribute, writing: "I just heard about Leslie Jordan. This is unbelievably tragic. He was such a light. Sending love to his family and friends."

Johnny Weir took to Twitter to write: "I have long admired Leslie Jordan for his humor, his ability to be totally himself and his kindness. I know he touched many people with his art and grace and I know he is making the angels laugh. You were, and are, loved. Rest in Peace dear Leslie."

Tributes have poured in the for beloved actor

RuPaul's Drag Race also paid tribute with a photo of RuPaul and Leslie. The message read: "Rest in Peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us."

Hannah Waddingham wrote: "No,No,No. This news is just horrendous. Leslie Jordan. You sunshine through our days. None more so than your selfless warmth and humour through world lockdown. So blessed I got to tell you in person what you’d meant to me. I’m so,so saddened by this news."

