Kym Marsh's daughter Emilie Cunliffe makes surprise reality TV appearance - details The Strictly star's daughter is following in her footsteps!

Kym Marsh is setting the dancefloor alight on Strictly every weekend and shot to fame more than two decades ago as part of singing competition Popstars. However, she isn't the only one in her family to appear on a reality show.

Back in 2015, when she was just 16 years old, her daughter Emilie auditioned for BBC show The Voice.

Looking the spitting image of her famous mum and wearing a stunning red dress, the youngster performed a rendition of the EDM song Clarity as Kym cheered her on.

Sadly, the then-teenager failed to get through to the next round, but she didn't let it get her down or quash her dreams of working in the music industry.

She went on to release her debut single the following year and earlier this year, Kym shared the exciting news that her eldest daughter was back in the recording studio, working on her first album.

Posting to Instagram, Kym uploaded an image of herself and Emilie in a London studio, which showed her daughter wearing headphones and the pair both smiling for the camera.

Emilie was back in the recording studio earlier this year

The former Coronation Street star is best known as an actress and presenter these days. However, she got her start on Popstars back in 2000, becoming part of the winning group, Hear'Say, although Kym left in 2002.

A young mum at the time, she shares Emilie, 24, and son David, 27, with her former partner Dave Cunliffe, with whom she split up before becoming a star.

She also has a daughter, Polly, who is 11, with her ex-husband, Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas.

The mother-daughter pair have always supported each other

She went on to marry Scott Ratcliff, with whom she now lives in a luxurious home close to Warrington, Cheshire.

The star is also a proud grandmother, with Emilie welcoming a son in 2019 and David becoming a dad just this summer.

