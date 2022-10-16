Third celebrity leaves Strictly Come Dancing after shock dance-off This bottom two was a surprise!

Matt Goss became the third celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night. The former Bros star was in the dance-off for the second time, and – alongside his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova – had to perform his Jive to All Shook Up once more.

Surprisingly, Matt and Nadiya were joined in the bottom two by Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima, who had been praised by the judges for their Samba to Volare, with the routine being hailed as the actress' best dance.

After both contestants had performed again, the judges gave their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood enthused about both couples, saying: "I think both couples went up a major notch, I mean Matt you went fantastically mad in that, I loved it, and Kym you were really great in that. But the couple I would like to save is Kym and Graziano."

Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Kym and Graziano and said: "From that dance-off only, I have decided to save Kym and Graziano."

Matt and Kym faced each other in the dance-off

Anton Du Beke also chose to save Kym and Graziano and head judge Shirley Ballas agreed, making the decision unanimous.

When asked by co-host Tess Daly about his time on the show, Matt said: "It’s an extraordinary experience, I have been in America for 25 years.

"Thank you judges for your candour, you’ve helped me in many ways… This lovely lady beside me, a world champion with all the patience.

Matt and Nadiya performed their jive again

"I am very honoured to have danced with you, and everyone who is still in, I love you guys, go smash it guys."

Nadiya responded: "First I’m so grateful that I got to teach and dance with a music icon. But, more important than this, I got the privilege to get to know Matt, for who you really are. Not many people know you and you’re a beautiful soul, very kind human and a real gentleman."

