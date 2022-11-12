Claudia Winkleman drops major hint about next year's Strictly line up How exciting would this be?

Claudia Winkleman has gotten us all excited as she dropped a hint that a major star could be signed for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

SEE: Strictly's Claudia Winkleman outdoes herself in the sparkliest mini dress - wow!

As always, the glamorous presenter was joined by a celebrity up in the Claudatorium to read out the terms and conditions, and this week it was none other than chef and grime artist Big Zuu. The rapper put all of his energy into reading out the terms and conditions, even showing a few moves off himself, and it appears that he impressed those around him.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman drops major hint about next year's line up

Interrupting his flow, Claudia said: "Can we just say, while you're here, next series please!" Big Zuu didn't turn down the suggestion, simply replying: "Maybe."

MORE: Strictly's Claudia Winkleman's very rare glimpse inside immaculate family home

READ: Claudia Winkleman's family - meet the Strictly host's famous husband and royal sister

Claudia took this to mean a yes, and we'd be so excited if it came true!

And we weren't the only ones, as fans started making the same demand on Twitter. "Big Zuu for the 2023 line up!" enthused one.

Claudia hinted Big Zuu could be taking part in the 2023 series

A second added: "Big Zuu for Strictly 2023 make it happen," while a third commented: "Big Zuu needs to be on Strictly next year."

Big Zuu rose to fame as a grime artist, but later branched out into presenting when he began hosting Big Zuu's Big Eats on Dave.

Claudia looked gorgeous in a sparkly mini dress

The programme has featured major stars from the comedy world including Jimmy Carr, Josh Widdicombe and Katherine Ryan. The star has even won two BAFTAs for the show.

RELATED: Claudia Winkleman receives surprising plea from Strictly Come Dancing fans

Claudia has previously confessed that due to her inability to keep a secret, she is never told the Strictly line-up in advance.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.