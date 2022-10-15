Claudia Winkleman issues apology after Tony Adams makes inappropriate comment The footballer was heard saying a rude word

Strictly Come Dancing is one of the nation's most beloved shows, so host Claudia Winkleman was forced to issue an apology after an inappropriate comment.

SEE: Jayde Adams in tears as she remembers late sister – watch

During the show, Tony Adams danced an American Smooth, and earned praise from the judges for his technique following a comedy routine to The Full Monty. The moment even caused Craig Revel Horwood, renowned for his harsh critiques, to say that the footballer was "better" than last week.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman issues apology after Tony Adams makes inappropriate comment

The comment caused Tony to get a bit overexcited as he ran around the stage, before taking hold of pro partner Katya Jones to head off to Claudia.

MORE: Nikita Kuzmin gushes over partner Ellie Simmonds in heartfelt new post

DISCOVER: What is Strictly star Will Mellor's net worth?

However, Motsi Mabuse had yet to give her comments, and when Tony realised he exclaimed s**t on live television.

As he got up to Claudia, she was forced to apologise for his "fruity" language, as she said: "I would like to apologise for if there was anything fruity in the language area."

"Did I say something?" asked a concerned Tony, prompting Claudia to comfort him, and say: "No, it's fine."

Tony didn't realise his error

"I was so excited, Claudia," Tony responded, making the host giggle.

The routine went down a storm with the judges, who awarded Tony his highest mark of the competition, a 26.

MORE: Strictly's Molly Rainford: Who are her famous parents?

PHOTOS: 9 Strictly dancer dads cuddling their cute babies to make you broody

With it being live television, there's bound to be moments that don't go to plan and that happened to Amy Dowden as she danced with James Bye.

The professional dancer had a small slip and defended her partner, saying that the floor was quite "slippery". She then added: "It's like ice out there! It's really bad."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to keep up to date with all things Strictly.