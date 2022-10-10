Claudia Winkleman receives surprising plea from Strictly Come Dancing fans The TV star has got viewers talking

Claudia Winkleman has become a much-loved member of Strictly ever since she joined Tess Daly as a co-host back in 2014.

Fans and viewers alike love to see the star on screen – not least because of her seriously stylish ensembles, masterfully put together by Claudia’s stylist Sinead McKeefry.

But there is something upsetting Claudia’s fans on Instagram – as made evident by her very latest post.

Claudia, 50, shared a snapshot taken backstage on the show, showing her posing in her a sparkling silver jacket and matching trousers.

And while her followers adored the fashion-forward ensemble, they did have one complaint.

“You never put out where the clothes are from!!” one told the star, while a second echoed: “These trousers are everything. Please link them!!! (Even though I know I won't be able to afford them, I just want to stare at pictures of them all day!)”

A third admitted: “Just here for the trousers link…”

It comes after stylist Sinead spoke to HELLO! about the process of choosing Claudia’s outfits for Strictly. "Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip,” she confessed.

“I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run and then usually see how we feel on the day."

Claudia, meanwhile, previously revealed that her ensembles are usually based on themes.

"At Strictly, I have never told anybody this, we always base my outfits on a different theme," Claudia told the Mirror. "It could be a person, it could be a place."

Claudia and her team pay so much attention to her themes that even her dressing room matches her clothes.

"One year I was Andre Agassi, when I had long bits in my hair, and we put turf in my dressing room," she explained before revealing some of the celebrities that have inspired her looks, including EastEnders' Pam St Clement, Slash from Guns 'n' Roses, Joan Rivers, Sharon Osbourne, Rob Kardashian and Elton John.