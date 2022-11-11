Love Is Blind: Zanab denies she wanted to have a ‘Deepti’ wedding moment The star turned down fiancé Cole at the altar on season three

Love is Blind fans have been left reeling from the romantic drama of the latest third season - including Zanab Jaffrey turning down Cole Barnett at the altar.

The contestant told her one-time fiancé on their wedding day that she wouldn’t be marrying him because he had “disrespected” her.

Viewers of the hit Netflix series saw Zanab tell him: "You have disrespected me. You have insulted me. You have critiqued me. And for what it is worth, you have singlehandedly shattered my self-confidence, and I hate that you have had that kind of effect on me."

However some fans couldn’t help but feel she had been inspired by the courageous “choose myself” speech of Deepti Vempati from season two, who ended things in a similar way at her wedding to Shake Chatterjee. Since the follow-up season came out last month, the star has been trolled online for wanting to have her own ‘Deepti’ moment.

This has prompted Zanab to deny that she had even seen Deepti’s nuptials before filming her own for the show. Writing on Instagram, she said: “I'm sorry Deepti's wedding was a week before mine, long before you or I knew her story."

Deepti Vempati turned down Shake Chatterjee at the altar in season two

Indeed, because seasons two and three of the show were filmed back-to-back, Zanab had already shot her scenes - in the late summer of 2021 - by the time Deepti’s wedding episode aired in February of this year. Defending her decision to end the relationship, the star added: “I'm sorry you weren't in that relationship.

“I'm sorry you didn't feel what I felt. I'm sorry we don't have the same triggers. I'm sorry me standing up for myself, offended you so greatly. I'm sorry you didn't see all the reasons for what I said. I'm sorry you didn't live that with me. I'm sorry that you don't know me."

