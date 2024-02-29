9-1-1: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein shares first look at season 5

After a long wait following the SAG-AFTRA strikes, 9-1-1: Lone Star is coming back! The hit Fox show has finally started pre-production, and one of the stars, Ronen Rubinstein, has given us a first look at his character, TK Strand. Who’s excited?!

Posting on Instagram, the actor first shared a snap of a script cover with ‘Season 5, Episode 1’ emblazoned on the front, leading to delight from fans, with one writing: “Yesss! THE TEASING HAS BEGUN!!! Can’t wait,” while another joked: “So you've already started teasing?”

WATCH: Lisa Edelstein appears in 9-1-1: Lone Star season finale in emotional moment

The official show account also got involved, commenting: “Let's GO!”

The show, which has premiered in January since it began in 2020, with have a somewhat delayed airdate, and is thought to be airing later in fall 2024.

© Fox Ronen posted about the show's return

The cast were delighted when it was confirmed that it would be back for season five. At the time, Gina Torres posted: “In case you haven’t heard…YEAH BABY YEAH!!!! Game on Season 5!!”

Rafael Silva, who plays Carlos Reyes, added: “Extremely grateful to be part of this family. extremely grateful to be here. Extremely grateful to be able to do this again. happy season 5! Thank you God for these blessings.”

Ronen added: “SEASON 5, WE DID IT. WE [expletive] DID IT. CONGRATULATIONS SQUAD. THANK YOU #BESTFANSINTHEWORLD. I LOVE Y’ALL.”

© Fox Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva star as TK and Carlos in the season 4 finale

9-1-1: Lone Star, which also stars Rob Lowe, Brian Michael Smith and Natacha Karam, follows a group of firefights and paramedics facing emergencies in Austin, Texas. The season four finale ended on a joyous note after TK and Carlos finally tied the knot.

Fans were particularly thrilled by the return of the fan-favorite couple, with one writing: “I’M SO EXCITED TO FINALLY BE GETTING MY TARLOS BACK.” Another person posted: “They will come back to us soon!” A third person joked: “The newlyweds are back!

© Fox Ronen Rubinstein and Lisa Edelstein in 911: Lone Star

Meanwhile, the spin-off’s original show, 9-1-1 will return in March, with the first episode titled ‘Abandon Ships’. The synopsis reads: “Athena and Bobby set off on their honeymoon cruise, but when duty calls, their vacation is put on hold. Meanwhile, a fighter jet traps a civilian, and an unusual incident leaves a couple stuck together.”

© Justin Stephens Oliver Stark as Evan Buckley, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Kenneth Choi as Howie Han, Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta Wilson, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, and Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz.

Chatting to HELLO! about what to expect, show star Angela Bassett told HELLO!: “It is going to be very wet and wonderful, wet and wild. It’s a shortened season because we had such a crazy year in Hollywood, so we are going to give it to you, we won't be coasting, we are coming full throttle.”