Jane Fonda shares update on health following cancer diagnosis The Grace and Frankie star is recovering well

Jane Fonda shared an update on how her health was coming along while she got on the road just in time for the midterm elections.

She wrote in her new blog post that she was traveling around the country on the campaign trail, supporting those who had been fighting for climate change regulations.

The particular candidates she spent time with were those that had been endorsed by her own Jane Fonda Climate PAC, also supported through her Fire Drill Fridays initiative.

The actress acknowledged the health struggles that had gotten in her way, particularly her diagnosis with lymphoma, which she revealed in September.

However, it was treating her much better as she declared: "It fills me with hope and inspiration and my lymphoma is not going to stop me. This election is too important."

She shared photographs and anecdotes from her own trails, campaigning with specific individuals that shared a passion for the same causes she did.

Jane shared an update on her life and health

"So please, do your homework, check out the candidates and where their money comes from and make a plan to VOTE," she implored at the end.

Fans reacted with messages of praise and support, as one wrote: "You are a global inspiration, Jane! Love you so much!"

A second also said: "You are a warrior!!!" while a third added: "My prayers are for you combating your lymphoma. You are resilient, you can do that as you advocate for climate change."

The Grace and Frankie star revealed with her message in September that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and had started chemotherapy.

The actress revealed her cancer diagnosis back in September

"Believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism," she added. Alongside a picture of herself with shorter hair and a determined look on her face, Jane continued: "This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky."

