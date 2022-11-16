How to recreate Lindsay Lohan's best looks from Falling For Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lindsay Lohan – AKA queen of the noughties – has finally returned to our screens in Netflix's festive flick, Falling For Christmas, and it's safe to say that Millenials are thriving.

Whether you're a seasoned Lohan fan or meeting everyone's favourite leading lady for the first time, there's plenty to be said about this feel-good film, not to mention the dreamy clothes.

Taking on the role of spoiled heiress Sierra, once Lindsay's character, quite literally, falls onto the path of the Northstar Lodge (and its conveniently handsome owner, played by Chord Overstreet), the style stakes take a slightly different turn.

Ditching her Barbie pink ski suit and designer jumpsuit for timeless tartan shirts, the cosiest knitwear and a shimmering sequin blazer, the character has us wishing for her off-duty wardrobe – so we've decided to recreate it this season. Get in loser, we're going shopping (if you don't get that Mean Girls reference, where have you been?)

Sierra opted for a parka coat and the cutest scarf and hat combo for a visit to the Christmas markets

During her stay at the Northstar Lodge, Sierra makes several trips to the local Christmas market, and each and every time she does so, she makes sure to wrap up warm in her favourite green parka coat. Adding a festive feel to her outerwear, the protagonist also rocked a cream cable knit hat and a red tartan scarf that we absolutely love.

GET THE LOOK:

Faux Fur Authentic Military Parka Coat, £109.99, Superdry

Red Tartan Scarf, £5, Boohoo

Cream Cable Knit Hat, £16, River Island

Lindsay Lohan's character proved that you can never go wrong with a stylish knit

Throughout Falling For Christmas, we get to see Sierra's epic collection of knitwear, which includes the cutest après-ski jumper from ASOS. Unfortunately, it looks like her exact choice seems to have sold out online, but rest assured, Boohoo has an equally chic version.

GET THE LOOK:

Ski Jumper, £11, Boohoo

Sierra rocked a number of designer looks before heading to the Northstar Lodge and this is one of our favourites

One of Sierra's most lavish looks, when she was living it up as an heiress, we got to see the heroine rocking a ravishing red jumpsuit complete with a fedora and a pair of Gucci sunglasses – so glam.

GET THE LOOK:

Red Twist Front Bardot Crepe Jumpsuit, £47, Oasis

Gucci Sunglasses, £167, Farfetch

Fedora Hat, £16, ASOS

Sierra's snowflake jumper strikes the perfect blend of festive and fabulous

How cute is Sierra's snowflake jumper! Boden's Fair Isle design couldn't be more perfect for winter walks.

GET THE LOOK:

Fair Isle Jumper, £91, Boden

Sierra certainly made a case for the classic tartan shirt

Nothing says Christmas like a red tartan shirt, and after seeing Sierra wearing hers, we're investing in one for the festive season. Thankfully Topshop is selling a near-identical version for £38, and it'll look effortlessly cool teamed with jeans and box-fresh trainers.

GET THE LOOK:

Topshop Check Shirt, £38, ASOS

