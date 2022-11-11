Lindsay Lohan reveals Jamie Lee Curtis’ reaction to possible Freaky Friday sequel The original film came out in 2003

Lindsay Lohan has just suggested that a sequel to her beloved film Freaky Friday could be very much on the cards.

The actress, 36, starred in the 2003 hit - about a mother and daughter who switch bodies - when she was 16 years old.

During an appearance on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, Lindsay indicated that she and her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis would be game for a follow-up. She said she had already discussed it with the 63-year-old actress, revealing: “We would both be into it.”

The Mean Girls star was also asked by host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday how her marriage to financier Bader Shammas, 35, was going since the couple married in April of this year. She replied: “It's great. It's amazing I met my person. You never know if you're going to find that in life and he's an amazing guy, man. I love him and we're a great team.”

Jamie Lee Curtis is also up for a Freaky Friday sequel

Lindsay is currently promoting her new festive Netflix film Falling For Christmas, which is her first major role in a decade. She has also this week discussed another of her iconic childhood films, The Parent Trap.

During an interview on Good Morning America, however, the actress admitted that it had been quite a while since she’d seen the 1998 film, which turns 25 next year and catapulted her to stardom. She said: “I don't know the last time I've seen it, I think it's been a while."

Of what it meant to her, she noted: "It was the first movie I'd ever auditioned for and it was the first experience I ever had being a young adult on a set. It's so nostalgic for me.”

