The Midnight Club: Will there be another season of Netflix's record-breaking show?

The Midnight Club only arrived on Netflix on Saturday and has already got everybody talking after breaking the Guinness World Record for most scripted jump scares in a single episode.

With most viewers having already binged all ten hours of Mike Flanagan's mystery-thriller, many may be wondering whether they can expect a second series anytime soon. Here's everything we know…

WATCH: Have you been watching the new series?

Will there a season two of The Midnight Club?

While Netflix has yet to confirm whether the horror has been renewed for a second season, it's possible that the series could return.

Considering series one ended with a number of cliffhangers and loose ends still to be tied up, there's plenty of material for season two to cover should the show be renewed.

Not only this, but the entire series is based on the 1994 novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, who wrote a string of novels in the 1980s and 90s that creator Mike could draw from.

The series is written by Mike Flanagan

Mike himself has spoken about his desire to make a second season, saying the future of the show is down to Netflix. He told Elite Daily: "This was designed to be ongoing. We probably won't know for another month or so what Netflix wants to do. But this was very much designed to continue.

"Pike has many books, and so we have a lot of incredible material to pull from."

He continued: "We didn't answer some of the bigger questions of the season — those answers exist, but were meant to be for the next season," adding that is season two doesn't get commissioned, he'll put the answers "up on Twitter".

Netflix's decision to commission more seasons of new shows tends to come down to how well it performs with users over the first few weeks, so it will likely be a little while yet before fans get a confirmation.

